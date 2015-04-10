Photos of the luxurious box the gold Apple Watch comes in

Apple has made a big deal out of the packaging for the expensive, gold version of the Apple Watch. It comes in a special box that’s more like a luxurious jewellery box than cardboard technology packaging.

The Edition box comes in two colours: Grey and blue. We got a look at the grey box:

There’s a lightning port on the back of the box, which lets you charge your expensive watch without taking it out.

It feels solid and nice to touch, and you wouldn’t feel embarrassed to have it on your nightstand.

Imgur user darekbarquero posted photos of the blue box for the Apple Watch Edition:

The gold Apple Watch Edition starts at £8,000 in the UK for the rose gold case. But it can be even more expensive, priced at £13,500 for the yellow gold case with the modern buckle.

