Post-Apocalyptic Photos Of The Abandoned Silverdome In Detroit

The Pontiac Silverdome, longtime home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, is now abandoned and looks like a scene from a disaster movie.

Earlier this month we took a glimpse inside the decrepit confines, and now, thanks to photography by DetroitUrbex, more pictures of the stadium are available.

The Silverdome hosted more than 80,000 people in its heyday, but thanks to a roof collapse in December 2012 the stadium is filled with moss, rain puddles, debris, and weeds.

Here’s what the stadium’s tattered roof and the remains of the fabled fabric panels look like from the top of the stadium:

Here’s another shot of the tattered roof:

The bowels of the stadium haven’t been spared either, as rain and snow has resulted in giant puddles of water where the teams would enter the stadium:

What the luxury suites look like:

