Amazing Photos From 1947 Of The Ad Agency That Coined The Phrase 'Coffee Break'

Inside the Federal Advertising Agency.

Photo: Library of Congress

The Federal Advertising Agency was not, as its name suggests, a government regulatory body. It was actually a working advertising agency located at the old Manhattan Savings Building, at 385 Madison Avenue. While the building is now demolished, there are a few surviving pictures of what the shop looked like in 1947.We found them in the Library of Congress’ photo archives.



One of FAA’s alumni may have been Robert Pirosh, who went on to write for the Marx Brothers.

FAA also worked for the Pan American Coffee Bureau, and one of its campaigns coined the phrase “coffee break” with the tagline, “”Give yourself a Coffee-Break — and Get What Coffee Gives to You.”

For those who think Mad Men embellishes about how progressive design was in the 1960s, you’ll be shocked to see how modern things were only two years after World War II.

The photos unveil an aggressively modern, minimalist space. Unfortunately, the photos are in black and white so we can’t see if the colours were vibrant. But this office tour nonetheless puts a lot of today’s workplaces to shame.

