11 Photos That Show Thanksgiving Is The New Black Friday

Shoppers don’t have to wait until Black Friday for holiday deals.
Most major retailers opened their doors to bargain-seeking shoppers on Thanksgiving.
Despite complaints and protests that opening early is unfair to retail workers, the masses weren’t deterred.
Social media posts show huge crowds at stores from Wal-Mart to Best Buy.
Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren told USA Today that the chain’s Herald Square store in New York City had a record 15,000 shoppers.
Macy’s Herald Square on Thanksgiving night. More than 15,000 people were waiting outside before doors opened at 6 pm. #Macy’s.
A photo posted by Anne (@adinnocenzio) on Nov 11, 2014 at 6:54pm PST
At Macy’s in Midtown. Thousands of people pack the floor, like it’s a concert. Can hardly move pic.twitter.com/Sk0UIxnCNs
— eli m. rosenberg (@emrosenberg) November 28, 2014
Best Buy stores across the country were also packed.
Can you feel the anxiety I’m feeling?! #BlackThursday @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/5koaz31RLb
— Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) November 28, 2014
Line for best buy on millerville for Black Friday. Remind you were behind the store wrapped around pic.twitter.com/QldLGE7Zne
— Ciroc Obama (@_EatDatHam_) November 27, 2014
It sure looks like Best Buy is taking a hit from those Black Friday protests pic.twitter.com/ohMM49JAcF
— Adam (@AdamGaylor) November 28, 2014
Photos from the stores offer insight into why retailers are opening so early: people will line up for deals regardless.
Pre-#BlackFriday deals drew big crowds to some west LR stores on Thanksgiving night. Video: http://t.co/aL8IT2kjed pic.twitter.com/I9U7XEpVMA
— Arkansas Online (@ArkansasOnline) November 28, 2014
Checking off my US experience list. Line up for #blackfridaydeals @Target check! #notsurewhy pic.twitter.com/mtAivUlZBX
— Brian Moelich (@BrianMoelich) November 28, 2014
@Target #salefie #sweeps Best Black Friday deals are at Target!! pic.twitter.com/hmHIAzVGZg
— mandi kaur (@mandikaur123) November 28, 2014
Welcome to Black Friday @ Walmart ladies & gentlemen!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.