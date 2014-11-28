11 Photos That Show Thanksgiving Is The New Black Friday

Ashley Lutz, Hayley Peterson

Shoppers don’t have to wait until Black Friday for holiday deals.

Most major retailers opened their doors to bargain-seeking shoppers on Thanksgiving.

Despite complaints and protests that opening early is unfair to retail workers, the masses weren’t deterred.

Social media posts show huge crowds at stores from Wal-Mart to Best Buy.

Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren told USA Today that the chain’s Herald Square store in New York City had a record 15,000 shoppers.

Macy’s Herald Square on Thanksgiving night. More than 15,000 people were waiting outside before doors opened at 6 pm. #Macy’s.

A photo posted by Anne (@adinnocenzio) on Nov 11, 2014 at 6:54pm PST

Best Buy stores across the country were also packed.

Photos from the stores offer insight into why retailers are opening so early: people will line up for deals regardless.