11 Photos That Show Thanksgiving Is The New Black Friday

Shoppers don’t have to wait until Black Friday for holiday deals.

Most major retailers opened their doors to bargain-seeking shoppers on Thanksgiving.

Despite complaints and protests that opening early is unfair to retail workers, the masses weren’t deterred.

Social media posts show huge crowds at stores from Wal-Mart to Best Buy.

Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren told USA Today that the chain’s Herald Square store in New York City had a record 15,000 shoppers.

Best Buy stores across the country were also packed.

Photos from the stores offer insight into why retailers are opening so early: people will line up for deals regardless.

