Tesla has broken ground on its controversial German Gigafactory — take a look at how the site looks now

Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Photos show early construction on Tesla’s planned factory outside of Berlin.

The factory has been subject to controversy over environmental impact, though construction is moving ahead.

The factory will be the site for building Tesla’s Model Y, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla’s factory in Germany, its first major one in Europe, has had a bumpy ride. Environmental challenges led to some minor holdups, and then COVID-19 shut down much of the world, and US travel bans brought many US Tesla workers home.

Finally, in June the company broke ground on the factory outside of Berlin. New drone photos show what seems to be quick progress with cranes and foundation going up fast. Here’s a brief history of the background on the new Tesla Gigafactory, and photos of the construction progress.

In November, Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s first major European factory near Berlin.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: The New York Times

Tesla began clearing the area in preparation for construction.

Site of future Tesla factory.

In February, a Germany court ordered Tesla to stop deforestation for the new factory over environmental concerns.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: Business Insider

Environmental group Grüne Liga (Green League) claimed Tesla didn’t meet its legal requirements of disclosing building plans.

Site of future Tesla factory.

The group also claimed that Tesla’s plans could be a danger to area drinking water.

Site of future Tesla factory.

On its website, Tesla says it plans to plant an area three times the size of the factory, with potential to become an old growth forest.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: Tesla

The company also says it is “working to ensure plenty of clean drinking water through water-saving measures in the factory.”

Site of future Tesla factory.

Less than a week after the complaint, a German court gave Tesla permission to continue.

Site of future Tesla factory.

In March, Tesla, like most companies, faced coronavirus setbacks. It withdrew US employees because of the virus and travel bans.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: Electrek

“We are absolutely continuing our Model Y capacity expansion at full speed at both Giga Berlin and Giga Shanghai, and here in Fremont when they will let us continue,” Musk told analysts in April.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: Business Insider

Based on new photos, Tesla is moving forward with construction on the site.

Site of future Tesla factory.

In May, Germany’s economic minister said that he didn’t expect any delays in the factory’s timeline, despite COVID-19.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: Reuters

Drone photos show cranes and support structures, with construction well under way.

Site of future Tesla factory.

Source: Business Insider

Production is still slated to begin in 2021.

Site of future Tesla factory.

The factory is expected to produce not only the Model Y but also batteries and powertrains for electric vehicles.

Site of future Tesla factory.

With construction moving along, Musk shared a rendering of the completed factory, with solar panels and and plenty of green space.

Source: Business Insider

