Grim photos of the 'tent cities' springing up around Nepal after the deadly earthquake

Melia Robinson
Nepal kathamandu tent cities survivors recovery earthquakeAdnan Abidi/Reuters

In the wake of Saturday’s devastating earthquake in Nepal, which has killed more than 3,600 people, hundreds of thousands of survivors escaped the rubble and set up camp on open grounds.

Sleeping in makeshift tents and rationing food and water, the Nepalese continue to suffer harsh conditions. Still, many fear returning home in case of future aftershocks.

The photos of these “tent cities,” sprawled across the region, are unbelievable.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Nepal have made camp away from the rubble following a devastating earthquake over the weekend.

Many Nepalese find themselves in communities of makeshift shelters, called tent cities, that are springing up across the country. Local parks, army bases, and old parade grounds have been completely transformed.

Saturday's magnitude-7.8 earthquake was the worst the country had seen in 80 years. It swept through the capital region and killed more than 3,600. The following day, a 6.7-magnitude tremor, just 40 miles east of Kathmandu, sent people sprinting to open ground.

Many residents of the capital lost their homes in the series of quakes. Others fear returning home, in case they're caught inside during another powerful aftershock.

They flee to tent cities, where living conditions grow worse everyday.

The homeless cobble together shelters out of bamboo and tarps.

The tents offer some protection from the elements, but not much. Rain, wind, and thunderstorms hampered rescue efforts over the weekend.

Water trucks visit the tent cities, where people queue up for long waits in order to stay hydrated.

Food, water, and medicinal supplies grow more scarce everyday. Reporters who visit the tent cities describe the mood as 'grim.'

Many refugees fear their governments have abandoned them, as the authorities struggle to keep up with the humanitarian demands.

Not surprisingly, the supplies required to build a shelter are already in short supply.

As a result, many Nepalese people sleep outside at night with almost no coverage.

Others opt to sit inside their cars to keep safe and dry.

While conditions in the tent cities deteriorate rapidly, many cannot leave. They have no where else to go.

'I am scared, I cannot go back to my flat,' 43-year-old Niranjan Mishra told The Independent. 'People are saying the earthquake will occur again.'

Volunteers work to remove debris at the historic Dharahara tower, a city landmark, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, April 25, 2015.

