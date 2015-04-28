Grim photos of the 'tent cities' springing up around Nepal after the deadly earthquake

In the wake of Saturday’s devastating earthquake in Nepal, which has killed more than 3,600 people, hundreds of thousands of survivors escaped the rubble and set up camp on open grounds.

Sleeping in makeshift tents and rationing food and water, the Nepalese continue to suffer harsh conditions. Still, many fear returning home in case of future aftershocks.

The photos of these “tent cities,” sprawled across the region, are unbelievable.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press and Pamela Engel.

