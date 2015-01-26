Greece Erupts In Celebration After Syriza's Victory

Stefano Pozzebon

Greece’s hard left anti-austerity party Syriza won by a landslide in the country’s general elections on Sunday.

Last night, Syriza fans and supporters gathered in front of Athens University in the heart of the capital to listen to the party leader Alexis Tsipras, who said: “Today the Greek people have made history. Hope has made history.”

Here are some of yesterday’s best pictures from Greece:

Tsipras started talking in front of a sea of red flags.

Greeks Celebrates 462173664Matt Cardy/Getty Images

People in Athens were celebrating all night.

Greeks Celebrates 462176076Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

These supporters made it to the central stage, where Tsipras had been speaking a few moments before.

Greeks Celebrates 462195882Michael Debets/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tsipras said that “hope has won tonight.”

Greeks Celebrates 462248560George Panagakis/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

The square as seen from the central stage.

Greeks Celebrates AP52152418316AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

This woman was overwhelmed by joy.

Greeks Celebrates RTR4MUKO (1)REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Supporters had been gathering since the early afternoon.

Greeks Celebrates 462153870Matt Cardy/Getty Images

This supporter was certain the party would win by a landslide.

Greeks Celebrates 462248718George Panagakis/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

This child is holding a sign with the symbol of Syriza drawn on it.

Greeks Celebrates 462184886Michael Debets/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

People applauded at the result.

Greeks Celebrates 462194866Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A new phase for Greece had started.

Greeks Celebrates 462194912Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Back in the square, there were plenty of posters: this one is directed at the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.

Greeks Celebrates 462176062Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The handwritten slogan in German means: “This is truly a good night, Mrs. Merkel.”

Greeks Celebrates AP604812969188AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

Foreign fans of Syriza were celebrating too. These are supporters of the Italian party Rifondazione Comunista, which looks at Tsipras as an ally.

Greeks Celebrates AP857813005552AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Spain’s own anti-austerity movement, Podemos, celebrated Syriza’s win as their own.

Greeks Celebrates RTR4MTGSREUTERS/Heino Kalis

It was a night of fists in the air.

Greeks Celebrates RTR4MJ0TREUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

