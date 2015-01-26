Greece Erupts In Celebration After Syriza's Victory

Greece’s hard left anti-austerity party Syriza won by a landslide in the country’s general elections on Sunday.

Last night, Syriza fans and supporters gathered in front of Athens University in the heart of the capital to listen to the party leader Alexis Tsipras, who said: “Today the Greek people have made history. Hope has made history.”

Here are some of yesterday’s best pictures from Greece:

Tsipras started talking in front of a sea of red flags.

People in Athens were celebrating all night.

These supporters made it to the central stage, where Tsipras had been speaking a few moments before.

Tsipras said that “hope has won tonight.”

The square as seen from the central stage.

This woman was overwhelmed by joy.

Supporters had been gathering since the early afternoon.

This supporter was certain the party would win by a landslide.

This child is holding a sign with the symbol of Syriza drawn on it.

People applauded at the result.

A new phase for Greece had started.

Back in the square, there were plenty of posters: this one is directed at the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.

The handwritten slogan in German means: “This is truly a good night, Mrs. Merkel.”

Foreign fans of Syriza were celebrating too. These are supporters of the Italian party Rifondazione Comunista, which looks at Tsipras as an ally.

Spain’s own anti-austerity movement, Podemos, celebrated Syriza’s win as their own.

It was a night of fists in the air.

