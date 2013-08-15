15 Photos Showing How Brutal Syria's Summer Has Been

REUTERS/Hamid Khatib A Sunni Sheikh, who goes by the pseudonym of Abou Obaida, holds up his weapon, and gestures while calling upon worshippers to join a jihad against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during Friday prayers inside Osama Bin Zayed mosque in Aleppo August 9, 2013.

Nowhere has been hotter this summer in terms of war than Syria.

The uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is now in its 29th month, has broken the country into three parts, while Iran increases its influence over the Assad regime.

On the ground it’s basically mayhem as the Syrian Army is counterattacking around the capital, al-Qaeda linked rebels are running most of the country’s biggest city (i.e. Aleppo), the regime is besieging the third largest (i.e. Homs), and the Kurds are fighting rebels to gain control of the country’s northeast.

All in all, it doesn’t seem to be cooling down.

Children holding guns is now a reality. A girl holds a gun across her lap, as she sits with a Free Syrian Army fighter along a street in Aleppo August 1, 2013. Same goes with children using them in battle. Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they pose for a picture in Jobar, Damascus August 8, 2013. No wonder children are 'playing' by staging mock funerals. Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. The sectarian nature of the conflict continues as preachers are even holding sniper rifles. A Sunni Sheikh, who goes by the pseudonym of Abou Obaida, holds up his weapon, and gestures while calling upon worshippers to join a jihad against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during Friday prayers inside Osama Bin Zayed mosque in Aleppo August 9, 2013. Rebels comply with any means they have, including home-made rockets. Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a home-made rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 16, 2013. And it's not totally one-sided, as shown by rebels capturing the main military airport near the border with Turkey in early August after an eight month siege. A Free Syrian Army fighter flashes a victory sign as he poses for a picture atop of a damaged tank that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, outside the Minnig Military Airport, August 6, 2013. And the fact that the rebels hold more than half of Aleppo. A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position behind an ice cream cart in Sheikh Maksoud area in Aleppo July 9, 2013. While the regime consolidates its power in the south. Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. Guaranteeing that the country will continue to be blasted to bits. A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 18, 2013. Soldiers of all stripes have joined the battle. A female member of the Ahbab Al-Mustafa Battalion stands on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon as she undergoes military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, June 24, 2013. While they look out for their families the best they can. A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his son as he walks along a street in the old city of Aleppo June 24, 2013. Even when their homes are destroyed. Residents carry their belongings as they walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor July 7, 2013. And the government bombs their fields. A man attempts to harvest wheat from a field on fire, which activists said was caused by shelling carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Ma'arat Masrein, north of Idlib June 6, 2013. Even the soldiers have to cool off. A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool inside a house in the old city of Aleppo June 24, 2013. All the while roughly 115,000 Syrian refugees spend the summer in Jordan, eight miles away from their homeland. An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. Now that you've seen fighting in Syria ... CHECK OUT how much U.S. Marines have in common with Syria Rebels >

