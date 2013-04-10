Inside The Elite Swiss Boarding School Where The World's Most Powerful People Send Their Kids

Håvard M. OttestadMany of the world’s most wealthy and powerful people were educated in Switzerland’s famed boarding schools, and have sent their children to those same institutions.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un supposedly attended the International School in Bern; Danish royalty were sent to Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil.
But no Swiss institution is as prestigious, expensive, or well-connected as Institut Le Rosey, located near Rolle.
The school, founded in 1880, is considered to be the world’s most expensive private school, with annual tuition (including boarding) around $133,000.
Its alumni network is astounding: Former students include the last Shah of Iran, the Aga Khan, King Albert II of Belgium, Prince Rainier of Monaco, Dodi Al-Fayed, and the children of the royal families of Egypt, Greece, Yugoslavia, Italy and Britain, according to Forbes. The offspring of the American dynasties like the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and du Ponts also attended.
Håvard M. Ottestad has provided us with some pictures of Le Rosey; click through to see the campus and find out more about the school.
Le Rosey is located on two campuses: one in Rolle (beside Lake Geneva) for the spring session and the other in Gstaad (a picturesque ski village) for the winter.
The school uses a bilingual curriculum where students learn in English and in French—and more languages if they wish.
The students at Le Rosey are privileged, and the school doesn't hide this; students are encouraged to explore creativity, go on trips, and discover their own culture.
Sports offered at the school include, but are not limited to, horse-riding and badminton for the first term; skiing and snowboarding for the second term (in Gstaad); and tennis and dance for the third term.
Along with a regular regimen of classroom learning, students take weekend art and theatre trips across Europe, to Spain, Britain, Italy, Germany, and other destinations.
Mid-October excursions give Le Rosey students the chance to explore new cultures; some have taken humanitarian trips to Africa and India, while others have traveled to the desert to see what life is like there.
Le Rosey prides itself on the tight-knit, global circuit of students it has produced; thousands of alumni have joined The International Association of Former Roseans.
