Inside The Elite Swiss Boarding School Where The World's Most Powerful People Send Their Kids

Håvard M. OttestadMany of the world’s most wealthy and powerful people were educated in Switzerland’s famed boarding schools, and have sent their children to those same institutions.



North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un supposedly attended the International School in Bern; Danish royalty were sent to Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil.

But no Swiss institution is as prestigious, expensive, or well-connected as Institut Le Rosey, located near Rolle.

The school, founded in 1880, is considered to be the world’s most expensive private school, with annual tuition (including boarding) around $133,000.

Its alumni network is astounding: Former students include the last Shah of Iran, the Aga Khan, King Albert II of Belgium, Prince Rainier of Monaco, Dodi Al-Fayed, and the children of the royal families of Egypt, Greece, Yugoslavia, Italy and Britain, according to Forbes. The offspring of the American dynasties like the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and du Ponts also attended.

Håvard M. Ottestad has provided us with some pictures of Le Rosey; click through to see the campus and find out more about the school.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.