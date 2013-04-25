What Springtime Looks Like Inside The Gates Of Gramercy Park [PHOTOS]

Gramercy Park, the gated oasis Manhattan’s east side, is one of the most exclusive green spaces in the city: Only people who live in one of the 39 townhouses or buildings surrounding the park can access the keys that unlock the wrought iron gates.
It also has a famously stringent set or rules. Commercial photography and video has been banned inside the park for years.
But the Gramercy Park Block Association just released photos shot by local photographers inside the gates this spring, and park trustee Arlene Harrison, the unofficial “mayor” of Gramercy Park, gave us permission to share them.
There's a laundry list of rules: Visitors may only bring in six guests at a time, and no one is allowed on the grass—even kids. Alcohol, furniture, and most sports equipment are banned, as are dogs and music.
A statue of Edwin Booth, brother of John Wilkes Boothe and founder of the Players' Club, is the centrepiece of the park. In spring, he's surrounded by tulips.
