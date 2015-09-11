The SpaceX cabin is all your sci-fi dreams come true

Astronauts no longer have to hurtle into space in an aluminium can.
SpaceX, the space transportation company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, today released new photos of the interior digs of its Crew Dragon capsule — and they’re beautiful. The inside has already been compared to a luxury sports car, and there’s no doubt that Tesla-style design had an influence in the new way we’ll be taking astronauts to space.
The Crew Dragon capsule is a project with NASA to develop a new way to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The SpaceX capsule has already had a few tests, including one of its emergency escape system seen below.
Here’s a tour of the interior compartments:
SpaceX also released a video for a detailed view of the interior:
