The SpaceX cabin is all your sci-fi dreams come true

Astronauts no longer have to hurtle into space in an aluminium can.

SpaceX, the space transportation company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, today released new photos of the interior digs of its Crew Dragon capsule — and they’re beautiful. The inside has already been compared to a luxury sports car, and there’s no doubt that Tesla-style design had an influence in the new way we’ll be taking astronauts to space.

The Crew Dragon capsule is a project with NASA to develop a new way to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The SpaceX capsule has already had a few tests, including one of its emergency escape system seen below.

Here’s a tour of the interior compartments:

SpaceX The seven seats are made out of cloth, and the capsule even has a view, thanks to its four windows.

SpaceX The capsule also as an escape system in case something does go wrong. SpaceX says astronauts will experience the same G-Forces as you would feel on a Disneyland ride.

SpaceX The displays don’t look like a crazy switchboard any more. Instead each screen can show whatever the astronauts need to know.

SpaceX The crew even gets to control their air conditioning and set it between 65 and 80 degrees.

SpaceX No crazy buttons here, although hopefully that typeface is legible. You probably don’t want to accidentally hit ‘cabin depress’ if you meant to hit ‘deorbit now.’

SpaceX also released a video for a detailed view of the interior:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

