Exclusive Photos Show How Sotheby's Is Selling Rock History To Wealthy Collectors

For the first time in over a decade, esteemed auction house Sotheby’s held a “Rock & Roll” themed sale, offering more than 100 historically significant items.

The auction, which took place this past Tuesday in New York, included Bob Dylan’s original handwritten notes for “Like A Rolling Stone,” John Lennon’s piano, Elvis Presley’s iconic peacock jumpsuit, and guitars from Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood, and Kurt Cobain, many of which fetched hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Out of the 139 items on auction, 96 sold for more than $US4 million in sales.

We headed to Sotheby’s New York headquarters to get a special inside look at the auction, seeing everything from preparations last week to the exhibition this past weekend to the actual auction on Tuesday.

