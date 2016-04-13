12 photos of the quickly disappearing mum-and-pop shops of New York City

New York is a city of neighbourhoods, and perhaps nothing tells the story of a neighbourhood’s character better than the small, family-owned businesses that operate there.

However, with skyrocketing rent and a crippling commercial rent tax, many of these business owners are struggling to pay the monthly bills. Many of these small businesses end up closing to make way for the larger chains and big-box retailers who can afford the rent. In 2015, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer argued in an op-ed that since the 1970s, “the mum-and-pop crisis has intensified with a fury.”

No two photographers have zeroed in on the issue quite like James and Karla Murray. Together the couple has made it their mission to document the city’s many unique storefronts and conduct interviews with various business owners.

The resulting work has been compiled into two books: “Store Front: The Disappearing Face Of New York“, and “Store Front II – A History Preserved“. Ahead, a selection from their most recent release.

The Murrays began photographing New York City streets in the mid-1990s. Upon returning to various neighbourhoods, they began noticing that multiple businesses had been shuttered in short periods of time, or that shiny, new plastic awnings had replaced old-style signage. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Hudson Street near Barrow Street (Greenwich Village), 2010 'We made it our mission to thoroughly document the small, unique 'mum and pop' stores of the city when we first began to notice the alarming rate at which these shops were disappearing,' the Murrays told Business Insider. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Third Avenue at East 86th Street (Upper East Side), 2010 The storefronts' hand-painted and neon signs, architectural adornment, and handmade window displays attract the eye. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Columbus Avenue at West 70th Street (Upper West Side), 2015 As they began talking to many of the store's owners, the Murrays realised that the scope of their project had to grow. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Orchard Street at Delancey Street (Lower East Side), 2011 'The shop owners had fascinating stories to share about the joys and struggles of surviving as a family business in New York City,' they said. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue (Times Square), 2011 'One of the most common things we heard was how (store owner's) neighbourhoods have changed over the years, and how this has affected their business. Gentrification and skyrocketing rents were huge concerns,' they said. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Third Avenue at East 55th Street (Midtown), 2010 Owners must also follow city regulations regarding signage and awnings, which can be a huge expense. 'Older stores are often forced to comply with these newer regulations and must modernise despite the owners' wishes,' the Murrays said. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Broadway near West 89th Street (Upper West Side), 2010 Some owners voiced concern over the future of their shop's legacy. 'In some cases they had no one in their family who wanted to take over the business when they retire, bringing to an end a long line of family tradition,' the Murrays said. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II West 56th Street near Broadway (Midtown), 2010 Many of the owners are at the mercy of their landlord and their ever-increasing rent. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Ninth Avenue near West 54th Street (Hell's Kitchen), 2010 Many of the shops they have photographed, including this one, have already closed. 'Almost two-thirds of the stores we photographed for our first book have already disappeared,' they said. 'Even in our latest (book), which was published in November 2015, over 20% of the small businesses we documented have closed.' James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Broadway near West 157th Street (Washington Heights), 2010 - has since closed. The East Village holds a special place in the couple's heart. Residents of the neighbourhood for over 20 years, they have grown a special connection to the place and the small business owners there. De Robertis Pasticceria and Caffe, pictured here, closed in December 2014 after more than 110 years in business. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II First Avenue near East 11th Street (East Village), 2010 - has since closed. 'We hope that our project acts as an artistic intervention to help draw attention to and preserve the small shops whose existence is essential to the unique and colourful atmosphere of the city's streets,' they said. James and Karla Murray/Store Fronts II Seventh Avenue South at Christopher Street (Greenwich Village), 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.