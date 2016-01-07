The $83 million Skyacht One private jet is basically a luxurious superyacht that can fly

Sotto Studios When you enter the private plane, you’re faced with a ‘grand entryway’, lined with ‘planked and pegged’ wood similar to what you’d find on a yacht.

Yachts and private jets — two billionaire tastes that go great together?

That’s the bet SottoStudios is making with its new Skyacht One design. The concept design takes an Embrarer Lineage 1000E private jet and infuses it with a ton of yacht-style luxury, creating what the studio is calling “a yacht that can fly.”

The concept will cost you $83 million to build — a $30 million increase from a standard 1000, according to AviationWeek.

Sotto takes an ordinary Embraer 1000E private jet and turns it into a 'yacht that can fly.' Sotto Studios The 1000E comes standard with 10,000 cubic feet of cabin space and a range of 4,500 nautical miles. Sotto Studios As shown in the renderings, the exterior of the Skyacht One does play the part of a yacht with a wood-like mahogany paint scheme. Sotto Studios From the cross-section of the private jet's interior, you can see that the plane's many spacious rooms are named after the rooms you'd typically find in a ship. Sotto Studios When you enter the plane, you're faced with a 'grand entryway', lined with 'planked and pegged' wood similar to what you'd find on a yacht. The entire interior was inspired by a custom yacht built in 1939. Sotto Studios To get to the main cabin, you must first pass through a four-seat conference room. Sotto Studios The main cabin is incredibly spacious, with mahogany and brass as far as the eye can see. Sotto Studios A 'Chesterfield sofa' sits across from a cocktail bar with a TV on it. Fake stingray skin covers the tables. Sotto Studios Vintage-style leather window shades can block out the sun shining in through the window 'skyports.' Sotto Studios The carpeting in the master bedroom is inspired by 14th-century star maps. Sotto Design In the master bedroom, the sink's faucet is shaped to look like a ship's throttle. Sotto Studios

