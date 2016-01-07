The $83 million Skyacht One private jet is basically a luxurious superyacht that can fly

Sotto StudiosWhen you enter the private plane, you’re faced with a ‘grand entryway’, lined with ‘planked and pegged’ wood similar to what you’d find on a yacht.
Yachts and private jets — two billionaire tastes that go great together?
That’s the bet SottoStudios is making with its new Skyacht One design. The concept design takes an Embrarer Lineage 1000E private jet and infuses it with a ton of yacht-style luxury, creating what the studio is calling “a yacht that can fly.”
The concept will cost you $83 million to build — a $30 million increase from a standard 1000, according to AviationWeek.
As shown in the renderings, the exterior of the Skyacht One does play the part of a yacht with a wood-like mahogany paint scheme.
From the cross-section of the private jet's interior, you can see that the plane's many spacious rooms are named after the rooms you'd typically find in a ship.
When you enter the plane, you're faced with a 'grand entryway', lined with 'planked and pegged' wood similar to what you'd find on a yacht. The entire interior was inspired by a custom yacht built in 1939.
A 'Chesterfield sofa' sits across from a cocktail bar with a TV on it. Fake stingray skin covers the tables.
