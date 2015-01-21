Take A Tour Of The New Sky Garden At The Top Of London's Infamous Walkie-Talkie Building

The Walkie-Talkie building in London’s financial district, which became infamous last summer for melting cars, opened its top-floor sky garden to the public at the start of January.

Business Insider got a sneak peak of the new attraction (free tours are already fully booked until early April), which boasts three restaurants and offers some of the best rooftop views of the capital.

