Take A Tour Of The New Sky Garden At The Top Of London's Infamous Walkie-Talkie Building

The Walkie-Talkie building in London’s financial district, which became infamous last summer for melting cars, opened its top-floor sky garden to the public at the start of January.
Business Insider got a sneak peak of the new attraction (free tours are already fully booked until early April), which boasts three restaurants and offers some of the best rooftop views of the capital.
This is made possible by a staff of award-winning gardeners who start watering them as early as at 6 a.m.
The Walkie-Talkie building was designed by Uruguayan archistar Rafael Viñoly. It feels like a space station from the inside.
For a more formal dinner, you can head to the Fenchurch Seafood Bar and Grill, at the very top of the building.
In the evening, you can enjoy your favourite booze. The Sky Pod bar becomes a fancy cocktail bar at night.
Like the garden's plants, settings and furniture change throughout the season as well. Now it's winter, so time for fur blankets.
To regulate the temperature in the summer, the glass roof is partly retractable -- those dark grey parts can be opened at request.
The outside terrace is closed until March, but the view of the Shard is still impressive from behind glass.
From up here you can see three of London's most famous skyscrapers all at once. From left to right is the London Stock Exchange, the Cheesegrater, and the Gherkin.
