Take A Tour Of The New Sky Garden At The Top Of London's Infamous Walkie-Talkie Building

Stefano Pozzebon
SkyGarden 20 Fenchurch 3Stefano Pozzebon/Business Insider

The Walkie-Talkie building in London’s financial district, which became infamous last summer for melting cars, opened its top-floor sky garden to the public at the start of January.

Business Insider got a sneak peak of the new attraction (free tours are already fully booked until early April), which boasts three restaurants and offers some of the best rooftop views of the capital.

The Walkie-Talkie building is located at 20 Fenchurch Street. Let's head to the top.

The Sky Garden sits about 150 metres above the city, giving you unique views like this one.

The terrace is 35 floors above street level, which looks impressively far away from up here.

The whole area is really spacious and can fit up to 450 people.

The place is bursting with lush tropical plants.

This is made possible by a staff of award-winning gardeners who start watering them as early as at 6 a.m.

Plants will rotate throughout the year based on the season.

The Walkie-Talkie building was designed by Uruguayan archistar Rafael Viñoly. It feels like a space station from the inside.

The best views are at dawn and sunset, with magnificent lights and shadows.

This is how sunrise looks from the top floor.

The rooftop has three different food venues: a bar, a casual eatery, and a formal restaurant.

The three venues sit on top of each other at the very centre of the terrace.

At the bottom on the terrace level is the casual and cool Sky Pod Bar.

For a more formal dinner, you can head to the Fenchurch Seafood Bar and Grill, at the very top of the building.

There's also the Darwin Brasserie, a laid-back modern British and European restaurant.

The food is a triumph of colours and tastes.

The drinks aren't bad either. Here's a delicious ice coffee.

In the evening, you can enjoy your favourite booze. The Sky Pod bar becomes a fancy cocktail bar at night.

The staff is capable and knows how to make you feel at home.

You can even rent the whole space for a private party.

Like the garden's plants, settings and furniture change throughout the season as well. Now it's winter, so time for fur blankets.

The toilets may seem claustrophobic, but they are very clean.

To regulate the temperature in the summer, the glass roof is partly retractable -- those dark grey parts can be opened at request.

The outside terrace is closed until March, but the view of the Shard is still impressive from behind glass.

Here's London's iconic Tower of London with Tower Bridge on the right.

On the other side is the City, with St Paul's Cathedral and Westminster in the background.

From up here you can see three of London's most famous skyscrapers all at once. From left to right is the London Stock Exchange, the Cheesegrater, and the Gherkin.

And Business Insider's office is somewhere down there near Old Street.

Ready for your own visit?

London has lots of amazing things to offer.

Sorry, New York, But London Is Actually The World's Real Capital City »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.