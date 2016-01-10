Take a tour of the best airport in the world

Singapore’s Changi Airport, voted world’s best airport in 2015, is the amusement park of travel hubs.
The airport’s attractions include innovative art installations, a swimming pool, cactus and orchid gardens, a movie theatre, and an entertainment complex with free video games. It’s a layover paradise.
In December, Tech Insider named Changi Airport in its top 10 list of the most innovative airports around the world. Take a look inside to see why.
If you've travelled through an airport at some point in your life, you know these travel hubs are stress-inducing, inconvenient, and downright annoying.
Oli Scarff/Getty
If you want to take a nap in an American airport, you stretch yourself across these terribly uncomfortable chairs.
Scott Olson/Getty
The package also comes with access to a luxury bathroom. It contains a rain shower, restroom facilities, a wash basin, and a built-in hairdryer.
The nap room and other sweet perks lie inside The Haven, a pay-per-use lounge located in the airport's public area. It costs about $25 for two hours, $37 for five hours.
Agung Parameswara/Getty
Travellers at Changi Airport take a relaxing stroll through the orchid garden, where there are over 30 species on display.
The pavilion features a slide, a glowing ball pit, a ski slope, and even a rock climbing lighthouse station.
