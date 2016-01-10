Take a tour of the best airport in the world

Melia Robinson
Changi airportjoyfull / Shutterstock.com

Singapore’s Changi Airport, voted world’s best airport in 2015, is the amusement park of travel hubs.

The airport’s attractions include innovative art installations, a swimming pool, cactus and orchid gardens, a movie theatre, and an entertainment complex with free video games. It’s a layover paradise.

In December, Tech Insider named Changi Airport in its top 10 list of the most innovative airports around the world. Take a look inside to see why.

If you've travelled through an airport at some point in your life, you know these travel hubs are stress-inducing, inconvenient, and downright annoying.

Oli Scarff/Getty

There's at least one airport that's gotten it right: Changi Airport, located in Singapore.

Most airports serve Starbucks and bitter coffee served in paper cups.

Changi Airport puts a little more love into their lattés.

If you want to take a nap in an American airport, you stretch yourself across these terribly uncomfortable chairs.

Scott Olson/Getty

Not so at Changi Airport.

For roughly $49 US dollars, you can reserve a nap room for a minimum of three hours.


Source: The Haven

Your reservation comes with a complimentary meal.

We're not sure what these noodles are, but we want them now.

The package also comes with access to a luxury bathroom. It contains a rain shower, restroom facilities, a wash basin, and a built-in hairdryer.

The nap room and other sweet perks lie inside The Haven, a pay-per-use lounge located in the airport's public area. It costs about $25 for two hours, $37 for five hours.


Source: The Haven

Comfy chairs and complimentary drinks await weary travellers.

You may remember doing a lot of this last time you flew over a holiday weekend.

Agung Parameswara/Getty

The Slide in Terminal 3 stands four stories high.

Flickr/wongjunhao

While you sit glued to a wall outlet so you can charge your phone ...

George Frey/Getty

Travellers at Changi Airport take a relaxing stroll through the orchid garden, where there are over 30 species on display.

Source: Changi Airport

An estimated 38 million people will fly on US airlines during the upcoming holiday season, so you can expect crowds.

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Source: Los Angeles Times

This time of year, travellers can kill time in Changi Airport's real-life winter wonderland.

The pavilion features a slide, a glowing ball pit, a ski slope, and even a rock climbing lighthouse station.


Source: Marketing Interactive

Once you fly from Changi, you'll never want to step inside another airport again.

