Take a tour of the best airport in the world

Singapore’s Changi Airport, voted world’s best airport in 2015, is the amusement park of travel hubs.

The airport’s attractions include innovative art installations, a swimming pool, cactus and orchid gardens, a movie theatre, and an entertainment complex with free video games. It’s a layover paradise.

In December, Tech Insider named Changi Airport in its top 10 list of the most innovative airports around the world. Take a look inside to see why.

