This guy flew in a private cabin with a luxurious double bed for only $650 and frequent-flyer miles

Travel blogger Sam Huang has made it his mission to book extravagant flights for only a few hundred dollars.

But last Christmas Eve, Huang got to sample what might be the most luxurious private airline cabin: Singapore Airlines’ doubled-sized private bed, which combines two adjoining suites, and is usually reserved for couples.

“From a Christmas-themed lobster and champagne dinner in an exclusive private room, to a surprise mid-air present of sleeping solo on a double bed at 40,000 feet, chasing Santa has never been so fun.” Huang wrote on his travel-deals blog, TopMiles.

Huang’s first-class trip from Los Angeles to Sydney (with two multi-day destination stops) would have normally retailed for US$16,000 if booked as separate flights, but Huang says he got it for $650 (US$480) and 119,000 KrisFlyer miles. Business Insider has previously confirmed with airlines that Huang’s booking methods are legitimate.

Join Huang on one leg of his journey, from Singapore to Sydney, as he sips champagne and stretches out his legs.

Note: All photos and text are used with permission.

After my wonderful stay in Singapore, I took a taxi and headed to Singapore's Changi Airport. We pulled up into Singapore Airlines' exclusive drop-off and check-in area for first-class passengers. Top Miles A bell hop offered to take my bags, and I was escorted into a check-in area reserved for solely first-class passengers, complete with tables, plush sofas ... Top Miles ... and even a fully decked out Christmas tree. Top Miles Considering the check-in process took less than 5 minutes, the entire place was way over the top. I was handed my golden suites ticket and headed to the first class lounge. Singapore Airlines first class passengers have their very own private security line and immigration checkpoint. Top Miles A lounge agent warmly greeted me and upon seeing my golden ticket and escorted me to my seat. We first walked by the relatively crowded business-class lounge, where a lounge attendant wearing a Santa hat was cheerfully serving Christmas themed meals, and headed to the first-class lounge guarded by a separate lounge agent who waved us through. Top Miles The first-class lounge looked like part of a Gatsby set with its modern and spacious design. Top Miles But this wasn't our final stop as we talked by another lounge checkpoint and through a frosted double pane door into the Private Room, only open to passengers flying on Singapore Airline's first class cabin. Top Miles By far the highlight of the Private Room was the dining area decorated with large plush leather seating and intricate wooden flooring. Top Miles After being seated, I was promptly served a glass of Piper Heidsieck Rare Millesime 2002. Top Miles I decided to try the roasted lamb, which came with a handful of veggies. Top Miles Afterwards, I took a quick shower in a marble lined bathroom, and headed back to the dining room to order a second round of food. Top Miles I had sautéed lobster along with another glass of champagne. Top Miles After my amazing meal, I took a quick nap in one of three small private relaxation rooms at the back of the lounge. Pillows and blankets were provided, along with some champagne. Top Miles I woke up as the flight boarding, wished the wonderful a staff a happy holidays, and headed down the king of jets, the A380. The leather creamed finished suite, designed by French luxury yacht designer Jean-Jacques Coste, looks much taller and spacious up close. Top Miles Since we were still on the ground, the windows were drawn up and doors left open. A flight attendant quickly introduced himself and asked whether I wanted a glass of champagne. Singapore Airlines is the only airline that serves both Krug & Don Perignon for first-class passengers. In fact, Singapore Airlines offers a champagne tasting in which you can try both and see which high-end champagne is 'right for you.' Top Miles Having done the taste test on a previous flight, I started with a glass of Krug. Interestingly, the flight attendant poured the champagne into glass while holding onto a tray, before settling the glass on my seat. He later told me this was to 'minimise discomfort to our passengers.' Top Miles I was then handed a Ferragamo amenity kit, along with a pair of slippers and pajamas. Top Miles We soon took off as gentle roar of the surprisingly quiet four engines on the A380 came to life. I decided to start with chilled caviar along with garlic toast. Top Miles This was tailed by seared tuna, which was fresh and quite delightful. Top Miles Having already ordered the lobster on my previous flights, I decided to roll dice and book the US grilled beef fillet. Top Miles Afterwards, my flight attendant asked if I would like my suite to be prepared for napping. I asked if it would be possible for me to try out the world famous double bed suite. Usually, the double bed is only available for passengers travelling together. However, if the cabin is relatively empty and the seats are unoccupied, exceptions can sometimes be made for solo travellers. Top Miles My Christmas wish came true when the purser came back and informed me since the pair of seats in the first row was unoccupied, they'd be happy to make a double bed for me! The bed is unparalleled in comfort and size at 40,000 feet, and even comes with a Singapore Airlines teddy bear. Top Miles I really felt like I was in my own exclusive room, with my own private server only one button call away. Top Miles I quickly dozed off as the clock turned past midnight. Top Miles A few hours later, I was woke up as we flew over Australia and decided to play around with the entertainment system. All suites come with a 23-inch TV and Bose noise-cancelling headphones. Top Miles As the Christmas Day sun began rising in the horizon, I decided to celebrate the holiday spirit by ordering the special Christmas entrée of roasted turkey with stuffing. Top Miles We soon started our descent and flew along the beautiful Australian coast as the morning sun shined on Sydney. Top Miles I found the flight crew to be one of the best crew I've had the pleasure of being served by. The chief first class attendant was such a pleasure to talk to, and he gave me quite a few tips of what to see in Sydney. Top Miles My only wish was my flight could be a bit longer, but I took solace that in a few days I would be able to experience one of the world's most famous New Year's Eve celebrations. Top Miles See a video of the trip here.

