Here's a look inside Scientology's sprawling $145 million 'Super Power' headquarters

The Flag Building, which is located in Clearwater, Florida, was opened to the public in 2013 and serves as the spiritual headquarters of Scientology.
The massive seven-story building is reported to have cost up to $US145 million to build and took around 15 years to construct.
Also known as the “Super Power” building, it is said to be the only place where the Super Power program — the program that was first advanced by church founder L. Ron Hubbarb — is conducted.
Though previous renderings and plans about its construction were available to the public, the following images showcase the various rooms that lie within the building, from its many auditing rooms to a Purification Center.
Inside, the building is composed of various features made from Italian travertine to follow the architectural tradition of cathedrals.
Just beyond the reception is the Grand Atrium, which rises three-stories and covers the same length as an entire city block.
There is a Skywalk along the building that overlooks the Grand Atrium, which houses sculptural representations of Dianetics and Scientology.
The completion and opening of the Flag Building made possible the historic release of the Super Power program -- the service L. Ron Hubbarb developed for Scientologists which is designed to develop what he described as human being's 57 senses, or 'perceptics.'
The grand staircase from the reception area leads to the Flag's Golden Age Bookstore -- the only Scientology bookstore in the world with a chronological display of every L. Ron Hubbard book and lecture series.
There is also a Grand Chapel, which serves both as the base for Scientology services and as a location for weddings and Naming Ceremonies -- where a child is given their name and introduced to parents, godparents, and welcomed to the congregation.
The chapel rises two stories and includes vaulted ceilings and hand-crafted stained glass windows that are emblazoned with 'The Factors' -- Hubbarb's summations on the human spirit and material universe.
Pictured here is the Hubbarb Guidance Center, made up of 14 individual centres used for specific religious services. It's said to be equipped with the highest technical standards to deliver and process to more than a thousand Scientologists a day.
In another area sits the entrance for the Purification Center, a service that claims to 'helps Scientologists free themselves from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.'
There is the Cause Resurgence Rundown, which is meant to 'rehabilitate the individual's ability to generate his own energy and eliminate mental and spiritual factors that inhibit his ability to control his life.'
The Flag Training Facilities span an entire floor of the building and are made up of 16 different course rooms where technical training takes place.
There is also the Knowledge Center, which houses materials authored by L. Ron Hubbarb in every available translated language.
There is also an outdoor terrace that stretches alongside the building and includes travertine fountains.
The Sea Organisation Museum is a dedication to the history of the church at sea and is said to house the largest collection of artifacts assembled from the Apollo, the Flagship of the flotilla where Hubbard originally established the Flag Service Organisation before establishing the Flag Land Base.
Inside the museum is Hubbarb's office and research room while aboard the Flagship Apollo and includes original materials from when he was onboard.
Finally, there is an Information Center that provides an overview of Scientology around the world and includes over 600 different films on the subject.
