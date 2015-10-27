Here's a look inside Scientology's sprawling $145 million 'Super Power' headquarters

Church of Scientology International The building’s Grand Atrium is as long as the length of a city block.

The Flag Building, which is located in Clearwater, Florida, was opened to the public in 2013 and serves as the spiritual headquarters of Scientology.

The massive seven-story building is reported to have cost up to $US145 million to build and took around 15 years to construct.

Also known as the “Super Power” building, it is said to be the only place where the Super Power program — the program that was first advanced by church founder L. Ron Hubbarb — is conducted.

Though previous renderings and plans about its construction were available to the public, the following images showcase the various rooms that lie within the building, from its many auditing rooms to a Purification Center.

