Take a tour of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Seattle-area home, which just sold for $2.8 million

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has just sold his Seattle-area home for roughly $2.8 million, according to the LA Times.
That’s slightly less than the $3.5 million he had initially asked for in January, but still double what he paid for when he first bought the house in 2000.
The house, which was initially listed on Redfin, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including more than 4,000 square feet of open space.
“Clean lines and sleek steel anchor the free-flowing layout,” Redfin writes to describe the house.
Let’s take a look inside the place Nadella lived for the last 15 years:
Nadella bought this house for roughly $1.38 million back in August 2000. It's supposed to be just up the hill from where Bill Gates lives.
Redfin
