Take a tour of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Seattle-area home, which just sold for $2.8 million

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has just sold his Seattle-area home for roughly $2.8 million, according to the LA Times.

That’s slightly less than the $3.5 million he had initially asked for in January, but still double what he paid for when he first bought the house in 2000.

The house, which was initially listed on Redfin, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including more than 4,000 square feet of open space.

“Clean lines and sleek steel anchor the free-flowing layout,” Redfin writes to describe the house.

Let’s take a look inside the place Nadella lived for the last 15 years:

Nadella bought this house for roughly $1.38 million back in August 2000. It's supposed to be just up the hill from where Bill Gates lives. Redfin The house was built in 1963, but has been renovated to a more modern style. Redfin It has floor-to-ceiling windows across the property. Redfin The views are gorgeous. Redfin But after 15 years living here, Nadella's moving on. Redfin And he just sold it for $2.8 million. Redfin It has a formal living room, family room, and an eat-in kitchen. Redfin The kitchen seems a bit modest for someone who's Microsoft CEO. Redfin There's a family room to the side of the kitchen. Redfin On the second floor, there's an office space overlooking the living room. Redfin That might be one of the chairs where Nadella used to sit on. Redfin This looks like the master bedroom. The bathroom is huge. Redfin And this is one of the guest rooms. Redfin All in all, it comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including more than 4,000 square feet of open space. Redfin

