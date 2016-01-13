Take a look inside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's $3.5 million home, which is now up for sale

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has put his Seattle-area home up for sale, at roughly $3.5 million, according to the LA Times.
The house, listed on Redfin, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including more than 4,000 square feet of open space.
“Clean lines and sleek steel anchor the free-flowing layout,” Redfin writes to describe the house.
Let’s take a look inside the place Nadella lived for the last 15 years:
But after 15 years living here, it looks like Nadella wants to move to a new place in the same region.
