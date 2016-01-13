Take a look inside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's $3.5 million home, which is now up for sale

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has put his Seattle-area home up for sale, at roughly $3.5 million, according to the LA Times.

The house, listed on Redfin, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including more than 4,000 square feet of open space.

“Clean lines and sleek steel anchor the free-flowing layout,” Redfin writes to describe the house.

Let’s take a look inside the place Nadella lived for the last 15 years:

Nadella bought this house for roughly $1.38 million back in August 2000. Redfin The house was built in 1963, but has been renovated to a more modern style. Redfin It has floor-to-ceiling windows across the property, giving you beautiful views. Redfin You could see the Seattle skyline, Lake Washington, and the Olympic Mountains from the backyard. Redfin But after 15 years living here, it looks like Nadella wants to move to a new place in the same region. Redfin He's selling it for $3.488 million. Redfin It has a formal living room, family room, and an eat-in kitchen. Redfin The kitchen seems a bit modest for someone who's the CEO of Microsoft. Redfin There's a family room to the side of the kitchen. Redfin On the second floor, there's an office space overlooking the living room. Redfin It has stunning views. That might be one of the chairs where Nadella used to sit on. Redfin This looks like the master bedroom. The bathroom looks huge. Redfin And this is one of the guest rooms. Redfin All in all, it comes with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including more than 4,000 square feet of open space. It's been listed for two days so far. Redfin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.