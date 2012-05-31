Take A Rugged Trek Through The Rice Terraces Of Northern Vietnam

Photo: Astrid-Marie Peltier
Sa Pa, in Northern Vietnam, is a mountainous area inhabited by ethnic minority groups.While some aspects of life for the people there have modernized with the times, others have not. Locals still harvest rice from tiered paddies and carry supplies on their backs.
Marie-Astrid Peltier, a French native who has traveled around the world and once taught English to kids in Thailand, trekked to Sa Pa last year, where she spent time with a local tribe. She shared her photos and memories with us.
The young girls she met were well educated, and spoke English as well as some French, German, and Spanish.
But they stopped for a moment to look up for a photo during a daylong trek Marie-Astrid took through the area.
Two women take a break from carrying supplies. They can sometimes walk for entire days to reach their villages.
While the women harvest rice and take care of the animals, the men go into town to find work, Marie-Astrid told us.
