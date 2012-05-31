Take A Rugged Trek Through The Rice Terraces Of Northern Vietnam

Julie Zeveloff
vietnam rural

Photo: Astrid-Marie Peltier

Sa Pa, in Northern Vietnam, is a mountainous area inhabited by ethnic minority groups.While some aspects of life for the people there have modernized with the times, others have not. Locals still harvest rice from tiered paddies and carry supplies on their backs.

Marie-Astrid Peltier, a French native who has traveled around the world and once taught English to kids in Thailand, trekked to Sa Pa last year, where she spent time with a local tribe. She shared her photos and memories with us.

Sa Pa, a district in northern Vietnam, is home to a number of ethnic minorities.

On her trip, Marie-Astrid visited the black H'mong tribe, who make their homes in the mountains.

The young girls she met were well educated, and spoke English as well as some French, German, and Spanish.

They make small jewelry to sell to the travellers who pass through their villages.

The views of the rice paddies were impressive.

The terraces are cut into steep hills.

And women carry traditional supplies and whatever they harvest in baskets on their backs.

Women can be seen harvesting rice along the paddies.

But they stopped for a moment to look up for a photo during a daylong trek Marie-Astrid took through the area.

A little girl played in Lao Chai village, a small town not far from the main city of Sa Pa.

The girls made hats from big leaves they knotted together to protect themselves from the sun.

Farms and houses sit close together in the valley near the river.

Two women take a break from carrying supplies. They can sometimes walk for entire days to reach their villages.

While the women harvest rice and take care of the animals, the men go into town to find work, Marie-Astrid told us.

Here's what the river looks like from down in the valley.

A small waterfall provided fresh water along the way.

And a larger waterfall poured down water from high in the mountains.

In another village called Ta Nan, Marie-Astrid stopped to cook dinner with her guide.

Indigo plants like these are used to dye clothing in the mountains.

Women and children sold jewelry along the route.

