Take A Rugged Trek Through The Rice Terraces Of Northern Vietnam

Sa Pa, in Northern Vietnam, is a mountainous area inhabited by ethnic minority groups.While some aspects of life for the people there have modernized with the times, others have not. Locals still harvest rice from tiered paddies and carry supplies on their backs.



Marie-Astrid Peltier, a French native who has traveled around the world and once taught English to kids in Thailand, trekked to Sa Pa last year, where she spent time with a local tribe. She shared her photos and memories with us.

Have an amazing travel story and photos to share? Send an email to [email protected] and we could feature your adventure next.

