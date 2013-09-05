Big Beautiful Photos Of Samsung's New Smart Watch, The Galaxy Gear

Picture: The Verge

Samsung just unveiled The Galaxy Gear. It will cost $299, and be out in early October for US consumers.

The watch has a 1.63-inch screen, a 1.9 megapixel camera built into the watch band, and a microphone and speaker in the clasp. The mic/speaker combo can be used for making phone calls.

We’ll have to see this thing in person, on people’s wrists before we can really determine how big/clunky looking it might be. At first glance, it seems okay, but there’s enough room for improvement for us to feel Apple’s iWatch is now cleared for takeoff.

The Gear works with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. It can also be a standalone device for some activities.

It comes in six colors at launch: Jet Black, Mocha Gray, Wild Orange, Oatmeal Beige, Rose Gold, and Lime Green.

The Verge’s Vlad Savov was on the scene, and he made an excellent video.

If you don’t have two minutes to spare…

