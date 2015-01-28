Big, Beautiful Photos Of Russia's New Tram Of The Future

The Russian One is a new commuter tram that looks like something from a sci-fi film.
The futuristic tram features LED cabin lighting, felt-covered sofas, wooden handrails, and sliding glass doors that operate by touchscreen.
Luckily, photographer Ilya Varlamov was able to snap some pictures of the new Russian One prototype, right from the showroom floor.
Note: All photos shown are used with permission.
Every piece of the Russian One, other than the accordion connectors and door mechanism, was designed by manufacturer UralVagonZavod.
The Russian One is slated to begin production this fall. Russian cities Yekaterinburg, Omsk, and Moscow are currently interested in purchasing the tram, which will be released early next year.
