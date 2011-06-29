Gorgeous Pictures Of Life In Russia 100 Years Ago

russia

Russian photographer Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii took a series of photographs between 1909 and 1912 in the Russian Empire (via Buzzfeed)He used a special camera that captured images with a red, green, and blue filter, that later allowed them to be run through filters to create “near true colour” images.

An Armenian woman in present day Turkey

A man next to the Karolitskhali River

Men working on iron casts

A woman by the Sim River

A chapel in the town of Belozersk

A view of Tiflis, Georgia

A Khan sitting in what is now Uzbekistan

A young boy near the Sim River

Alternators in a factory in modern day Turkmenistan

A woman posed for a photograph

A group of women in Dagestan

A view of Artvin, modern day Turkey

Supervisor of the Chernigov floodgate

View of the Nikolaevskii Cathedral

A group of children learning

On the Trans-Siberian Railroad

A field of flowers

Workers laying a dam

A woman in purdah

The wharf at Mezhevaya Utka

Harvesting hay

On the Murmansk railway

A water carrier

A dog on the shore of Lake Lindozero

A factory in Kyn, Russia

Children sitting near a church on White Lake

The Emir of Bukhara, seated holding a sword in Bukhara, present day Uzbekistan

A boy near the Ural Mountains

Part of the Trans-Siberian Railway

Nomadic Kirghiz

A man and woman in Dagestan

A view of Sukhumi, Abkhazia

A boy sitting next to a mosque, in present-day Uzbekistan

