Photos show Baltimore devolving into chaos as riots grip the city

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Mourners lay flowers on the casket of Freddie Grey, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015.

Rioters plunged part of Baltimore into chaos Monday, torching a pharmacy, setting police cars ablaze and throwing bricks at officers hours after thousands mourned the man who died from a severe spinal injury he suffered in police custody.

The governor declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard to restore order — but authorities were still struggling to quell pockets of unrest after midnight.

The violence, which began in West Baltimore — within a mile of where Freddie Grey was arrested and pushed into a police van earlier this month — had by the end of the day spread to East Baltimore and neighbourhoods close to downtown and near the baseball stadium.

Officers wearing helmets and wielding shields occasionally used pepper spray to keep the rioters back. For the most part, though, they relied on line formations to keep protesters at bay.

Monday’s riot was the latest flare-up over the mysterious death of Freddie Grey, whose fatal encounter with officers came amid the national debate over police use of force, especially when black suspects are involved.

Grey was African-American. He was arrested on April 12 after making eye contact with officers and then running away, police said. He was held down, handcuffed and loaded into a van without a seat belt. Leg cuffs were put on him when he became irate inside.

He asked for medical help several times even before being put in the van, but paramedics were not called until after a 30-minute ride. Police have acknowledged he should have received medical attention on the spot where he was arrested, but they have not said how his spine was injured. He died on April 19.

Police have declined to specify the races of the six officers involved in his arrest, all of whom have been suspended with pay while they are under investigation.

Grey was buried on Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore.

The riots were initially triggered by a confrontation between cops and teenagers on Monday afternoon outside the Mondawmin Mall after a nearby school let out. Police knew to go to the mall because of rumblings on social media about a so-called purge, a reference to a movie where crime is legalised for 12 hours, as The Baltimore Sun reports.

Police arrived at the mall in riot gear and students reportedly started pelting the cops, who threw rocks back and sprayed tear gas, according to the newspaper.

Police urged parents to locate their children and bring them home. Many of those on the streets appeared to be African-American youths, wearing backpacks and khaki pants that are a part of many public school uniforms.

Riots shifted about a mile away from the mall later to the heart of an older shopping district and near where Grey first encountered police. Both commercial areas are in African-American neighbourhoods.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Demonstrators throw rocks at Baltimore police during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015

Reuters//Shannon Stapleton Demonstrators throw rocks at Baltimore police.

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/Reuters Protesters clash with police near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Grey’s funeral in Baltimore April 27, 2015

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Protesters jump on a police car at a rally to protest the death of Freddie Grey who died following an arrest in Baltimore, Maryland April 25, 2015.

Getty Images/Drew Angerer A Baltimore Police officers in riot gear stand in formation near protestors along Reisterstown Road near Mondawmin Mall, April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Baltimore Police officers walk in formation on Reisterstown Road near Mowdamin Mall, April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A demonstrator looks up after being sprayed with pepper spray during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Police fire tear gas canisters as violent protests move along Pennsylvania Avenue following the funeral of Freddie Grey April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

This police officer said he was hit by a brick during clashes with protesters near the mall:

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/Reuters Sergeant C.J. Warren, who said he was hit by a brick during clashes with protesters near Mondawmin Mall after Freddie Grey’s funeral, is pictured in Baltimore April 27, 2015.

Emergency officials were constantly thwarted as they tried to restore calm in the affected parts of the city of more than 620,000 people. Firefighters trying to put out a blaze at a CVS store were hindered by someone who sliced holes in a hose connected to a fire hydrant, spraying water all over the street and nearby buildings.

Later Monday night, a massive fire erupted in East Baltimore that a spokesman for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake initially said was connected to the riots.

Cars were also set ablaze and smashed.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton A Baltimore Metropolitan Police transport vehicle burns during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Two men argue opposing views as a CVS pharmacy burns at the corner of Pennsylvania and North avenues during violent protests following the funeral of Freddie Grey April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz Firefigthers respond to a fire at a CVS pharmacy on Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore April 27, 2015.

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton A man with goods looted from a store walks past burning vehicles during clashes in Baltimore.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A man sits in the street near burning cars near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue, April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Later in the day, people began looting clothing and other items from stores at the mall, which became unprotected as police moved away from the area. About three dozen officers returned, trying to arrest looters but driving many away by firing pellet guns and rubber bullets.

Other stores in the area were also looted.

REUTERS/Jim Bourg Baltimore police officers arrive at a ‘Deals’ store just vandalised and looted by rioters as darkness falls during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015.

REUTERS/Jim Bourg Baltimore police officers tackle and arrest looters after they emerged from a ‘Deals’ store with merchandise during clashes between rioters and police in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Looters break into stores along Pennsylvania Avenue during violent protests following the funeral of Freddie Grey April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The situation worsened throughout the evening.

Multiple fires ravaged the city as riots and looting continued, lighting up Baltimore well into the night.

REUTERS/Eric Thayer Baltimore firefighters attack a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Grey in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015.

REUTERS/Jim Bourg A Baltimore firefighter cuts his way into a burning convenience store with a saw to attack a fire set by rioters at East Biddle Street and Montford Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke A police officer walks by a blaze, Monday, April 27, 2015, after rioters plunged part of Baltimore into chaos, torching a pharmacy, setting police cars ablaze and throwing bricks at officers.

REUTERS/Eric Thayer Police stand nearby as firefighters attack a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Grey in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Two cars burn in the middle of an intersection at New Shiloh Baptist Church on April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

