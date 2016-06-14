13 incredible Google Street View images from inside Brazil's 2016 Olympic venues

Google The Mané Garrincha Stadium, where the 2016 Rio Olympics will hold soccer matches.

Between dramatic soccer matches, graceful swimming dives, and Herculean weightlifting, this year’s Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be worth watching.

But over the last few years, it’s looked doubtful at times that the 37 Olympic venues would be ready on time and on budget. Now that the country is on alert with the Zika virus outbreak, the pressures to pull off a successful Olympics are even higher.

Nonetheless, Rio is almost ready for the games, which will place from August 5 to 21.

You can now take a look inside some of the venues, thanks to Google Street View, which captured 360-degree photos of the stadiums where athletes will compete.

Keep scrolling to take a look.

Completed in 1965, the Maracanã Stadium can seat over 74,700 people. It's the Olympics' largest venue. Google The Sambódromo arena, built in 1984, will host archery and track events. The dancers pictured below celebrated a Carnival event, an annual festival that happened in early February, in the stadium. Google The Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host rowing events. Google In the new $46 million Youth Arena, fencers will duel. Google Triathlons will happen at Fort Copacabana, a military base at the south end of the Copacabana beach that was completed in 1914. Google The 37-acre Olympic Shooting Center, which opened in 2007, went through several renovations to prepare for the upcoming shooting competitions. Google Equestrians on their steeds will compete in the National Equestrian Center pictured below. Featuring about a dozen different sections, the site opened in 2007 and underwent a $11 million renovation in 2015. Google BMX riders will race in the new $12 million arena pictured below. Google The new $40 million Whitewater Stadium will host two main canoeing competitions: the slalom and the sprint. The venue features five massive pools, one of which measures 918 feet in length. Google Source: American Society of Civil Engineers Brazil just finished building the $54 million Aquatics Stadium, which will host swimming and water polo competitions. Google Divers will plunge into the Maria Lenk Stadium's pool from the balcony in the photo below. It originally opened in 2007. Google The Mané Garrincha Stadium can fit over 69,300 people during the Olympic soccer games. Completed in 1974, it's the second-largest stadium in Brazil and one of the largest in South America. Google Out of all of the new Olympic venues, this bright blue $62 million tennis court cost the most to build. Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.