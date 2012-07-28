Photos Of Rhythmic Gymnasts Who Look Like They Have No Bones

Photo: Getty Images

Rhythmic gymnasts don’t get nearly enough credit. A lot of people say “they’re just ballerinas” (by the way, coming from a former ballerina, ballet is as hard, if not harder than any sport in the Olympics).These girls are just as strong and work just as hard as any other athlete in the games.



Plus, how in the world do they contort their bodies in the positions that they do? That alone shows how intense this sport is.

Sometimes, it looks like there are no bones in their bodies. Most of the following photos are from Beijing, Sydney, and this year’s Olympic trials.

