Photos Of Rhythmic Gymnasts Who Look Like They Have No Bones

rhythmic gymnastic

Rhythmic gymnasts don’t get nearly enough credit. A lot of people say “they’re just ballerinas” (by the way, coming from a former ballerina, ballet is as hard, if not harder than any sport in the Olympics).These girls are just as strong and work just as hard as any other athlete in the games.

Plus, how in the world do they contort their bodies in the positions that they do? That alone shows how intense this sport is.

Sometimes, it looks like there are no bones in their bodies. Most of the following photos are from Beijing, Sydney, and this year’s Olympic trials.

In one event, gymnasts use a ball as a prop

Where did her head go?

Legs should not bend that way.

In another event, the gymnasts use a hoop as a prop

Foot for a head.

There's no way she has bones in her back.

In another event, gymnasts use a rope as a prop

Almost all the gymnasts' leaps are past 180 degrees.

Whoa.

We have no idea how this is physically possible.

Here's Evgenia Kanaeva's rope performance in Beijing, she took home the individual gold

