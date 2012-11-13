Tourists Get Out Their Bathing Suits As Record Flooding Hits Venice

Jennifer Polland
Flooding in Venice, tourists swimming

Photo: AP Photo/Luigi Costantini

It’s true that canal-lined Venice is known for its regular flooding, but usually that means residents and tourists shuffle through ankle-deep water. This week, however, nearly three quarters of the city faced floods nearing the five-foot mark after an onslaught of rain and bad weather hit northern Italy, according to Reuters.Two hundred people were forced to evacuate from their homes in Tuscany, and shops, homes and palaces were inundated with water in Venice. Water levels reached 149 cm (5ft)—the sixth highest level since records began in 1872.

While residents desperately tried to save their homes and possessions, tourists seemed to revel in the flooding, sitting at cafe tables in their bathing suits, playing in the waist-deep water, and swimming through St. Mark’s square.

Authorities said that 70% of Venice was flooded, including the city's iconic St. Mark's square, where people played in the flooded water in their bathing suits.

Source: Reuters

The high tide reached a peak of 127 centimeters (50 inches) on Saturday, flooding Venice. Good-humored tourists donned their swimsuits and swam in St. Mark's Square.

Source: AP photo

While children played in the giant swimming pool.

The water in Venice reached 149 cm (5ft)-high, the sixth highest level since records began in 1872.

Source: Reuters

This was the fourth time since 2000 that Venice has been hit by record high water.

Source: Reuters

Tourists carried their suitcases while wading through waist-deep water.

A woman trudged through water near the Rialto bridge in thigh-high waders. Authorities don't know the extent of the damage from the flooding.

Now see pictures of flooding from Hurricane Sandy.

Here are incredible photos of the destruction left by Hurricane Sandy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.