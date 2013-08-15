Before And After Images Show How An Iconic Egypt Mosque Became A Deathtrap

During yesterday’s violent crackdown on two sit-ins protesting the ouster of President Mohamed Morsi and the installation of a military government, one of the last places people tried to hide from the gunfire that killed hundreds was the Rabaa Adawiya mosque.

People had been gathering in the area for months at rallies to support decisions by Islamist President Mohamed Morsi and then for sit-ins after his ouster on July 3.

Here’s the area on July 5:

EgyptREUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyProtesters supporting deposed Egypt’s President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013.

Here’s what the inside mosque looked like prior to Thursday:

But the mosque didn’t offer sanctuary, and actually became a deathtrap for hundreds.

As Daily Telegraph foreign correspondent Ruth Sherlock said: “Its easy to see how so many died here.”

And here’s what it looks like today:

EgyptREUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyMembers of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013.
EgyptREUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyA man walks outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013.
EgyptREUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyA man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013.
EgyptREUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyA man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013.
EgyptREUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyA general view of the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque on the morning after the clearing of the protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013.

At least the world knows who is running the operation that led to Rabaa’s transformation.

