Before And After Images Show How An Iconic Egypt Mosque Became A Deathtrap

During yesterday’s violent crackdown on two sit-ins protesting the ouster of President Mohamed Morsi and the installation of a military government, one of the last places people tried to hide from the gunfire that killed hundreds was the Rabaa Adawiya mosque.
People had been gathering in the area for months at rallies to support decisions by Islamist President Mohamed Morsi and then for sit-ins after his ouster on July 3.
Here’s the area on July 5:
Here’s what the inside mosque looked like prior to Thursday:
Photo from @SherineT: Dissolved Shura council or upper house convenes in #rabaa #egypt pic.twitter.com/4nYfohCi5k
— Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) July 22, 2013
But the mosque didn’t offer sanctuary, and actually became a deathtrap for hundreds.
“We are hearing reports that women are trapped inside #Rabaa mosque themselves.” @AJEnglish‘s Jane Ferguson LIVE in #Egypt.
— Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) August 14, 2013
As Daily Telegraph foreign correspondent Ruth Sherlock said: “Its easy to see how so many died here.”
And here’s what it looks like today:
At least the world knows who is running the operation that led to Rabaa’s transformation.
Now there’s a picture of Sisi on the gate of burned-out Rabaa el Adawiya mosque pic.twitter.com/gjw1AbaZ4X
— Kristen Chick (@kristenchick) August 15, 2013
