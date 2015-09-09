63 pictures of Queen Elizabeth II from every single year of her record reign

On June 2, 1953, the bells of Westminster rang out across London as a 19-year-old Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was crowned Queen.

In her 63 years as monarch, she has undertaken 261 official overseas visits to 116 different countries. She has given audience to 12 British Prime Ministers and met 12 U.S presidents.

And on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II will dethrone Queen Victoria for the title of the country’s longest reigning monarch, having been on the throne for a total of 63 years, seven months and two days as of September 9, 2015.

To celebrate, we’ve delved into the archives of Reuters and Associated Press to recover an iconic photo from each year of her sovereignty.

Long live the Queen! (image url='https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?ui=2&ik=3107131482&view=fimg&th=14facf3794893013&attid=0.1.1&disp=emb&attbid=ANGjdJ9hT4FyUKUrZHHzm8h3q0JsjNTBxDvbucHwtI3Jx3PIRbrzzbWX5Q8rLJz6_dw3fBaCJ_nQsOCqRo0Hd7R3eo5sS6z4a24uPgpZUxVfaqb9ZBS5idWXnTcMfPw&sz=w2042-h1430&ats=1441717563690&rm=14facf3794893013&zw&atsh=1' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')

