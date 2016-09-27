These new photos of Princess Charlotte on her first trip to Canada will make you melt

Getty Images Princess Charlotte makes her Canadian debut.

The royal family touched down in Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday, making their first overseas trip as a family of four.

Photographers waiting at the airport caught some adorable shots of the impeccably dressed family as they exited the plane and greeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince George, now 3 years old, sported his usual knee socks, and the whole family colour-coordinated in shades of blue. Kate even donned a silver maple leaf pin — a subtle nod to the host country for their weeklong visit.

Charlotte, who turned 1 years old in May, is starting to look more and more like a toddler. She stayed close to Kate, clutching her jewellery and peering out at the crowd.

And she took a few breaks from smiling to nibble on her finger.

“When we were here last time we were married only three months. The warm welcome that you gave us at that important part of our lives meant a lot to us and we’ve never forgotten it,” William told the welcoming crowd, according to the Associated Press. “That is why we are so pleased that George and Charlotte can be with us in Canada this time around, beginning their lifetime of friendship with this wonderful country.”

That friendship might need a little work: Prince George was too shy to give Trudeau a high five.

Maybe he was just upset that he’s not the only cute royal kid anymore.

