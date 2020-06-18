15 photos of presidents doting on their kids

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Ronald Reagan reading a magazine with his daughter, Maureen, circa 1945.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year it falls on June 21.

Almost every president of the United States has had children.

Photos show these leaders doting on their kids just like regular dads.

James Polk is the only president who didn’t have any children, either biological or adopted. Every other president has had at least one child or adopted child.

Snapshots of presidents sharing sweet moments with their child or celebrating an important milestone in their lives show how they are just like normal dads.

This Father’s Day, take a look at photos of presidents with their children.

Theodore Roosevelt had six children: Theodore, Alice, Kermit, Quentin, Archibald, and Ethel.

Buyenlarge/Getty Images Theodore Roosevelt poses for a family portrait with his wife and children.

Alice was Roosevelt’s only child from his first marriage to Alice Hathaway Lee, who died less than two days after giving birth. Roosevelt’s second wife, Edith Kermit Carow, had his other five children.

Herbert Hoover and his wife, Lou, had two sons: Herbert Jr. and Allan.

Corbis/Getty Images Herbert Hoover with Herbert Hoover Jr.

According to Miller Centre, Allan worked as a banker and Herbert Jr. became a mining engineer.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, had six children: Anna, James, Franklin Jr., Elliott, Franklin Jr., and John.

Bettmann/Getty Images Franklin D. Roosevelt with his daughter Anna, granddaughter, Anna, and grandson, Curtis.

Roosevelt’s first son named Franklin died in infancy. According to the Miller Centre, “The children played important roles in their father’s life while he was President, offering him emotional comfort, tending to the physical needs of a man withered by polio, and, in some cases, helping him execute his daily duties as chief executive of the United States government.”

Harry Truman and his wife, Bess, had one child: Margaret, pictured below.

Underwood Archives/Getty Images Harry Truman and his daughter Margaret at her graduation in 1946.

Margaret was a singer, actress, journalist, and radio and television host. She wrote 32 books in her lifetime, including biographies of both her parents, according to The New York Times.

John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, had three children: Caroline, John Jr., and Patrick.

Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images John F. Kennedy with his daughter Caroline in 1960.

Patrick died two days after birth, and the couple also had a stillborn daughter who they named Arabella. John Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999, making Caroline the only surviving child of the Kennedys.

Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird, had two daughters: Lynda Bird and Luci.

Stan Wayman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Lyndon B. Johnson at his daughter Luci’s graduation in 1965.

According to Politico, Lynda Johnson was married at the White House in a private ceremony in the East Room to Marine Captain Chuck Robb.

Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, had two daughters: Julie and Tricia.

Bettmann/Getty Images Richard Nixon with his wife and daughters.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Tricia and Julie were maids of honour at each other’s weddings. However, the sisters’ bond was strained after their father’s death due to disputes about his will and legacy.

Gerald Ford and his wife, Betty, had four children: John, Steven, Susan, and Michael.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Gerald Ford with his wife, Betty, and three of their four children, Steven, John, and Susan in 1974.

Ford’s son Steven was an actor who starred in the soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.” According to Business Insider, Ford’s son, Michael, is an associate dean at Wake Forest University.

Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, had four children: Amy, Jack, Donnel, and James.

Katherine Young/Getty Images Jimmy Carter with his daughter Amy in the Oval Office, 1978.

In 2015, Carter told CNN, that his wife is “the foundation for my entire enjoyment of life” and that, “We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all. So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life.”

Ronald Reagan had four children: Maureen, Michael, Patricia, and Ronald.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Ronald Reagan reading a magazine with his daughter, Maureen, circa 1945.

Maureen and Michael were from his marriage to his first wife, Jane Wyman Reagan, and Patricia and Ronald were by his second wife and first lady, Nancy Reagan.

George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, had six children: George, Jeb, Neil, Pauline, Dorothy, and Marvin.

Leonard McCombe/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images George H.W. Bush helping his daughter Dorothy with homework in 1971.

George and Barbara met while she was still in high school and hold the record for the longest married presidential couple,according to ABC News.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have one child: Chelsea.

John Bohn/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, in Martha’s Vineyard, 1997.

According to Biography.com, Chelsea’s name was chosen for the Joni Mitchell song, “Chelsea Morning.”

Chelsea has worked in finance and helped manage her mother’s 2008 presidential campaign. She now works for the Clinton Foundation.

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, have twin daughters: Barbara and Jenna.

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images George W. Bush and his daughter Barbara Bush at the 2015 Father of the Year Luncheon Awards in 2015.

They co-authored a bestselling book, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life,” about their lives growing up in Texas and living in the White House.

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have two daughters: Malia and Sasha.

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images President Obama with his daughters Malia and Sasha on election night in 2012.

Sasha and Malia recently spoke about their mother in the documentary about her life, “Becoming.” The documentary is based on her bestselling biography.

Donald Trump has five children: Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric, and Barron.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Donald Trump and his son, Barron.

Trump has children from three marriages. Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka are from his marriage to Ivana Trump, Tiffany is his daughter from his marriage to Marla Maples, and Barron is his son with his wife, Melania Trump.

