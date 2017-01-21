Behind-the-scenes photos of the final moments of President Obama leaving the White house

White House photo/Pete Souza President Barack Obama looking out a window, as photographed by Pete Souza.

• Pete Souza was the White House photographer for eight years.

• He archived his photos and switched to a new account.

• He posted four final photos of President Barack Obama leaving the White House.

For eight years, White House photographer Pete Souza gave America a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, and his family.

Souza shared the pictures on his Instagram right up until the former Commander in Chief left the oval office on January 20 and took off from Washington, DC, in a helicopter following President Trump’s inauguration.

Now, just like Obama changed his twitter handle from POTUS to POTUS44, Souza has done the same thing on Instagram, locking his old photos under PeteSouza44 and starting a whole new Instagram handle for PeteSouza.

But that doesn’t mean he’s done sharing pictures of President Obama. Here are four of the last photos of the President as he left the White House, with Souza’s commentary.

“President Obama leaves the Oval Office this morning for the last time. What a great experience I’ve had the past eight years.”

“Another view of President Obama leaving the Oval Office for the last time this morning (taken with remote camera).”

“President Obama waves from the steps of Executive One helicopter following the inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol.”

“Farewell.”

You can follow Pete Souza’s new Instagram account here.









