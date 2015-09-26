22 photos that show the intense excitement surrounding Pope Francis' first-ever visit to the US

Pope Francis arrived in the United States for the first time as pontiff this week, and between addressing Congress, visiting various charities, and leading Mass, he’s been keeping busy.

Greeted by President Obama and Vice President Biden upon his arrival to the Capitol on Tuesday, the pope’s US travel plans include events in Washington, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia.

Here, we’ve gathered some of the best images of the pope’s visit so far. They’re just a few examples of his mass appeal, as well as his ability to connect with the Catholic community.

