28 pictures of politicians fighting that make Aussie MPs look like saints

REUTERS/Stringer A lawmaker from Turkey’s ruling party punches an opposition member.

Politicians in north America, Australia, and the EU rarely engage in outright physical violence.

But some countries let their passions overflow a little more often.

Check out these unbelieveable pictures of fights in legislatures from around the world.

Grace Wyler contributed to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.