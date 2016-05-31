Inside the 'IKEA for luxury appliances', where you can test music-playing bathtubs and $19,000 faucets

If you’re going to purchase a $19,500 3D-printed faucet, you’ll likely want to try it out before you buy.

You can do that at Pirch, a retail chain that sells luxury home and bath appliances in massive showrooms.

Like IKEA, the products at Pirch are organised into small, life-like displays, called vignettes. Most items on display — from the showers to the pizza ovens — are fully functional, so anyone can turn on the appliances, watch them in action, and imagine them in their own homes.

The company, which has raised $127 million in venture capital, has locations in nine US cities.

On May 21, Pirch opened its newest location in Manhattan, a three-floor, 32,000-square-foot showroom inside a former metalworks building. CMO Laith Murad tells Tech Insider that the new space houses over 2,500 luxury home appliances from dozens of brands.

Here are the most innovative appliances I saw on my tour.

Note: The listed prices of the items include the features shown in the photos. Starting prices may be lower.

The new Pirch store is located at 200 Lafayette Street in Soho, Manhattan's premiere shopping neighbourhood. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider The store sells appliances for three areas of the home: kitchen, bathroom, and outdoors. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Customers can order complimentary cappuccinos or iced coffee in the Bliss Café on showroom's the first floor. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Because the store is located in New York, many of its model kitchens pack a lot into a small area. One vignette holds a convection oven, steam oven, warmer, griddle with six burners, pantry, and fridge with an espresso machine (all by Miele) in a 12-foot-wide space. Total cost: $28,991. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Miele kitchen. The same model also features a dishwasher that opens when you knock twice. Murad wouldn't reveal how they work. 'That's German engineering,' he says. The Dacor Discovery Wine Station can keep an open wine bottle fresh for up to 90 days, Murad says. The $5,499 system punctures a small hole in the cork, so the wine doesn't aerate, which is what ordinarily makes it go bad. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Dacor Discovery Wine Station. Although many of Pirch's products are forward-thinking, some are throwbacks to the past, like this '60s-style, $49,900 oven by La Cornue. The only one in the world in this shade of pink, the oven took a French craftsman four months to paint by hand. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider La Cornue Chateau 150 in Liberté. To achieve its vibrant shade of blue, this $9,099 stainless steel range received six coats of paint in the Ferrari factory in Italy. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Bertazzoni Azzuro range. The surface of the giant, $3,995 griddle pictured below is made of cast iron, which retains heat better than the ones built into traditional stoves, Murad says. If customers want to test a cooking appliance like this one, they can sign up for one of Pirch's daily cooking classes. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Evo Mongolian Grill. Pirch's selection of outdoor grills caters to every taste. The teal, egg-shaped one below costs $2,500, and the Yankees-themed grill will soon be auctioned off to benefit one of the team's charitable foundations. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Calibre Pro Kamado™ Charcoal Grill and a Lynx NY Yankees Grill. There are only four 3D-printed faucets by DXV on the market, and Pirch's NYC location sells two of them. The faucet pictured below costs $18,000 and has 19 narrow channels. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider The other 3D-printed faucet available (which sells for $19,500) creates an optical illusion: Because the base is hollow, the water seems to magically appear, but it actually flows through the woven metal channels. The tubs are just as high-end as the ovens, faucets, and grills. The $4,976 one below has a bass system built into it, which causes it to vibrate. The touchpad on the wall lets bathers choose the style and volume of the beats that pulse through the water, which range from the sound of a relaxing gong to an upbeat drum. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Kohler tub. The $7,795 VendanaCare shower system by BainUltra can be programmed to shine coloured lights, emit smells, and play relaxing sounds. For example, if you choose the 'love' setting on the menu, the shower plays sensual music. (image url='https://static.techinsider.io/image/5745a17291058422008c4c06-/giphy%20(40).gif' alt='Giphy (40)' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='https://static.techinsider.io/image/5745a17291058422008c4c06-/giphy%20(40).gif') 'We want to show people what's possible,' Murad says, explaining that the company is called Pirch because it encourages customers to imagine themselves enjoying an elevated lifestyle.'What if you had a pink oven? What if you had a case that can store wine for 90 days?' Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider

