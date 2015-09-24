20 photos of people having the best time of their lives at Apple stores

Oli Scarff/GettyApple employees applaud a customer as he enters the Apple store in London, England, to buy an iPhone 4S.
Apple fanboys and girls are already lining up outside stores to be the first to get their hands on the new iPhone 6s, which hits shelves Friday.
While sleeping on the street sounds less than ideal, it will all be worth it when they walk out with the latest toys.
To celebrate the release of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, we’re taking a look back at some of the best reactions on launch days over the years.
September 2014: Throwing your hands up in the air is a right of passage for Apple fanboys and girls.
May 2006: Guests count down to the opening of a new, 24-7 Apple store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York.
June 2008: When a new Apple store opened in Sydney, Australia, opened, one customer dressed up for the occasion.
September 2014: Even Apple CEO Tim Cook had a great time at the iPhone 6 launch in Palo Alto, California. He posed for selfies with customers in line.
May 2010: The first customer to buy the iPad in Sydney, Australia, becomes an instant internet celebrity.
September 2014: A man from Norway hoists his new iPhone 6 Plus in the air after becoming the first to buy it in Palo Alto, California.
November 2007: When the original iPhone hit shelves, the hype spread around the world. Here, a man celebrates on Regent Street in London, England.
April 2015: We think Jony Ive would be impressed by the minimalistic design of their 'I love Apple Watch' sign.
September 2013: Props are also encouraged. A Tokyo, Japan-based customer wears a hollow iMac as a helmet while waiting in line for the release of the iPhone 5S.
