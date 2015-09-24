20 photos of people having the best time of their lives at Apple stores

Oli Scarff/Getty Apple employees applaud a customer as he enters the Apple store in London, England, to buy an iPhone 4S.

Apple fanboys and girls are already lining up outside stores to be the first to get their hands on the new iPhone 6s, which hits shelves Friday.

While sleeping on the street sounds less than ideal, it will all be worth it when they walk out with the latest toys.

To celebrate the release of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, we’re taking a look back at some of the best reactions on launch days over the years.

September 2014: Throwing your hands up in the air is a right of passage for Apple fanboys and girls. Blazquez Dominguez/Getty May 2006: Guests count down to the opening of a new, 24-7 Apple store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York. Michael Nagle/Getty June 2008: When a new Apple store opened in Sydney, Australia, opened, one customer dressed up for the occasion. Cameron Spencer/Getty September 2014: Even Apple CEO Tim Cook had a great time at the iPhone 6 launch in Palo Alto, California. He posed for selfies with customers in line. Justin Sullivan/Getty May 2010: The first customer to buy the iPad in Sydney, Australia, becomes an instant internet celebrity. Cameron Spencer/Getty April 2015: It's never too early to start the kids on Apple products. David McNew/Getty September 2014: A man from Norway hoists his new iPhone 6 Plus in the air after becoming the first to buy it in Palo Alto, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty November 2007: When the original iPhone hit shelves, the hype spread around the world. Here, a man celebrates on Regent Street in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty April 2015: These Los Angeles-based fanboys came prepared to flaunt their Apple love. David McNew/Getty April 2015: We think Jony Ive would be impressed by the minimalistic design of their 'I love Apple Watch' sign. David McNew/Getty September 2013: Props are also encouraged. A Tokyo, Japan-based customer wears a hollow iMac as a helmet while waiting in line for the release of the iPhone 5S. Ken Ishii/Getty May 2010: A devoted Apple fan dresses in iPad cosplay outside a Japanese Apple store on launch day. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty September 2013: This Steve Jobs cosplayer gives us the chills. Ken Ishii/Getty May 2010: A customer enters through the pearly gates of an Apple store in Tokyo, Japan. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty September 2013: Apple employees dole out high fives as customers ambush the store in Toyko, Japan. Ken Ishii/Getty June 2007: Don't you worry, there are enough high fives to go around. Justin Sullivan/Getty September 2014: The iPhone 6 makes this customer in London, England, feel like he can fly. Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty September 2014: Apple employees double as your personal cheerleaders when you buy an iPhone 6. Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty July 2008: And when the event is over, it's time to go home and celebrate. Kristian Dowling/Getty

