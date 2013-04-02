21 Photos Of People Carrying Way Too Much Stuff

man on motorcycle transporting ducks

In most western nations, goods are transported on trains, ships, and trucks.

But in areas where those vehicles are less available, people who need to move a lot of stuff from place to place get much more creative.

These photos reveal how people from all over the world use bikes, carts, boats, and animals in amazing ways to get themselves and their stuff where they need to go.

This man in India is biking around with a huge number of plastic balls.

For transporting a lot of ducks, a motorcycle works.

A riverboat in Amazonas, Brazil is overloaded with empty boxes.

Two people pull a cart of used containers in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A truck carrying rice stalks is headed to Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Two men on horse-drawn carts transport hay through a sandstorm in China.

In Beijing, a woman loaded her tricycle with recyclable materials.

A man and six children share one motorcycle in India's Uttar Pradesh province.

A donkey carrying election materials in Afghanistan collapsed.

But this overcrowded train in Dhaka, Bangladesh keeps rolling.

In Nairobi, Kenya, a man carries sofa on motorcycle.

While in Beijing, a man bikes around with a lot of furniture.

Here's a woman biking with baskets to sell in a market in Myanmar.

And a Chinese man with recyclable rubbish in Beijing.

This truck in Mogadishu, Somalia is overloaded with people and supplies, including milk.

Pakistani men in Islamabad try to right a truck transporting wheat straw.

Two men transport lanterns on a motorbike in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

An overloaded vehicle is part of a traffic jam in Old Cairo.

A Chinese man pushes a cart loaded with recyclable plastic containers.

These Chinese farmers are transporting harvested barley.

A woman sells empty water bottles to people travelling between Spain and Morocco.

And back in the United States:

