21 photos of people around the world cheering from their balconies

Manish Swarup/AP Photo/Nacho Doce/REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo/Jon Nazca/REUTERS People from all around the world have found community and hope on their balconies.

While a majority of the world remains under some form of lockdown, balconies have become a place of community.

People have taken to their balconies every night to thank the individuals on the front line of the pandemic.

From Madrid to New York City, applause can be heard across cities thanking medical staff for their hard work.

In these unprecedented times, balconies have become a place of community.

They have sparked love. They have hosted concerts and dance performances.

But balconies have also become the epicentre of hope and thankfulness.

Across the world, people have taken to their balconies every night to thank the medical workers on the front line of the pandemic.

Here are photographs of family, friends, and individuals cheering from their balconies and windows.

Dancing, cheering, and singing can be heard and seen from balconies across California, US.

caption One woman gathers fun knickknacks to shake outside her home.

A single medical worker joins in on the applause in Madrid, Spain.

caption Wearing a mask, a person claps and cheers on their fellow staff at the Fundacion Jimenez Diaz Hospital in Spain.

A family rings bells, hits pots and pans, and cheers together from a balcony in New Delhi, India.

caption India is under the world’s largest lockdown, as residents are required to stay home until May 3.

Source: NPR

With over 170,000 cases in Spain, balconies have become a place of hope.

caption Women stand on a balcony, in the old city, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

Source: Johns Hopkins University

People swing their legs outside of a balcony in Frankfurt, Germany.

caption Germany has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium, has also picked up the trend.

caption A woman cheers from her balcony.

India’s 1.3 billion people were ordered to stay home, so many found comfort from their balconies and windows.

caption Her sign reads, “Nobody should come out on the roads” in Hindi.

Women lean out of their home in Rome, Italy, to cheer.

caption Called “flash mobs,” Italians have used their balconies to sing, dance, and cheer during the pandemic.

New Yorkers cheer and clap from their balconies every day at 7 p.m.

caption New York City is the epicentre of the virus in the US.

The sun has set in Modiin, Israel, when people step out onto their balconies to cheer for medical staff.

caption A balcony in Modiin, Israel.

A little boy in Barcelona, Spain, cheers from his family’s balcony.

caption His sign says “thanks.”

In another city in Spain, medical workers thank the community for their support.

caption A hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Retirement homes have launched pep rallies for its residents in California, US.

caption Swinging an American flag, a woman cheers from her window.

People light candles in New Delhi, India, to represent hope in the fight against the coronavirus.

caption On April 5, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the country to turn out their lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. to “mark the fight of coronavirus.”

Source: Reuters

During the 21-day lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, residents wave and cheer to each other.

caption Leaning out of their balconies, South Africans wave and cheer.

A family in Madrid, Spain, cheers, claps, and plays the ukulele to celebrate medical workers.

caption Instruments are another popular way people are spreading joy and hope.

A family squeezes onto their balcony in Brussels, Belgium.

caption Cheers in Belgium can be heard every night.

A woman claps in Milan, Italy.

caption Italy has started to ease on lockdowns.

Source: NBC

Cheers in Malaga, Spain, were coordinated through social media.

caption The city was put on a 15-day state emergency.

In Mumbai, India, people clap, cheer, and bang pans together for medical workers.

caption Mumbai, one of the world’s most dense cities, is in a race to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A bird’s-eye view shows a man cheering in Pamplona, Spain.

caption People in cities across Spain are cheering from their balconies.

