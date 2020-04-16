21 photos of people around the world cheering from their balconies

Manish Swarup/AP Photo/Nacho Doce/REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo/Jon Nazca/REUTERSPeople from all around the world have found community and hope on their balconies.
- While a majority of the world remains under some form of lockdown, balconies have become a place of community.
- People have taken to their balconies every night to thank the individuals on the front line of the pandemic.
- From Madrid to New York City, applause can be heard across cities thanking medical staff for their hard work.
In these unprecedented times, balconies have become a place of community.
They have sparked love. They have hosted concerts and dance performances.
But balconies have also become the epicentre of hope and thankfulness.
Across the world, people have taken to their balconies every night to thank the medical workers on the front line of the pandemic.
Here are photographs of family, friends, and individuals cheering from their balconies and windows.
Dancing, cheering, and singing can be heard and seen from balconies across California, US.
A single medical worker joins in on the applause in Madrid, Spain.
A family rings bells, hits pots and pans, and cheers together from a balcony in New Delhi, India.
Source: NPR
With over 170,000 cases in Spain, balconies have become a place of hope.
Source: Johns Hopkins University
People swing their legs outside of a balcony in Frankfurt, Germany.
Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium, has also picked up the trend.
India’s 1.3 billion people were ordered to stay home, so many found comfort from their balconies and windows.
Women lean out of their home in Rome, Italy, to cheer.
New Yorkers cheer and clap from their balconies every day at 7 p.m.
The sun has set in Modiin, Israel, when people step out onto their balconies to cheer for medical staff.
A little boy in Barcelona, Spain, cheers from his family’s balcony.
In another city in Spain, medical workers thank the community for their support.
Retirement homes have launched pep rallies for its residents in California, US.
People light candles in New Delhi, India, to represent hope in the fight against the coronavirus.
Source: Reuters
During the 21-day lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, residents wave and cheer to each other.
A family in Madrid, Spain, cheers, claps, and plays the ukulele to celebrate medical workers.
A family squeezes onto their balcony in Brussels, Belgium.
A woman claps in Milan, Italy.
Source: NBC
Cheers in Malaga, Spain, were coordinated through social media.
In Mumbai, India, people clap, cheer, and bang pans together for medical workers.
A bird’s-eye view shows a man cheering in Pamplona, Spain.
