THEN AND NOW: These photos show famous scenes of Paris from the 1900s and today

Chloe Pantazi
Eiffel Tower, 1900Julien KnezA photo of the Eiffel Tower from 1900, held up in front of the monument today.

A new photo book containing 80 images of modern Parisian streets overlaid with vintage photographs reveals what the French capital was like over 100 years ago.

The French art director Julien Knez — who we first read about on IB Times UK — spent last summer wandering Paris, holding up monochrome photos in front of the camera when capturing the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, iconic streets like Place Vendôme, and the famous department store Printemps.

Knez worked with photos that he found from between 1871 and 1968, bringing key moments from Paris’ history — such as the great flood of 1910 and Hitler’s visit to the city in 1940 — into its present.

The photographer was approached by the publishing house Parigramme to work on the book, “Paris, Fenêtres Sur l’Histoire,” after he completed a similar photography project commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Paris.

“The overlay of historical photos on contemporary views opened amazing windows to the past,” Knez wrote on his website. “Thus, the event that did not necessarily leave physical evidence, recovers a genuine existence and the city today is seen literally inhabited by its history.”

Check out a selection of photos from his book below.

Place Vendôme, 1871

Julien Knez

Jardin du Luxembourg, 1895

Julien Knez

Moulin Rouge, 1900

Julien Knez

Quai de Conti, 1900

Julien Knez

Place de l'Opéra, 1900

Julien Knez

Eiffel Tower, 1900

Julien Knez

Arc de Triomphe, 1909

Julien Knez

During the great flood, people got through the water-filled metro tracks by boat -- Métro Odéon, 1910

Julien Knez

Quai d'Orléans, 1930

Julien Knez

Printemps, Boulevard Haussmann, 1930

Julien Knez

Hitler's visit to Place de l'Opéra -- June 23, 1940

Julien Knez

Friends meeting during the Liberation of Paris -- Place de l'Hôtel de Ville, August 1944

Julien Knez

Student protests saw cars overturned and set on fire in the Latin Quarter -- Rue Gay-Lussac, May 1968

Julien Knez

