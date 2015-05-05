23 vintage photos of Paris in spring

Paris is one of the most romantic cities in the world — and it’s most beautiful in the springtime.
Over fifty years ago, avid traveller and amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman travelled to Paris in the springtime and documented the city.
The images of Paris in 1960 show a glamorous and romantic city that hasn’t changed all that much today.
These photos are being shared with permission from the Indiana University Archives.
It's amazing how many of the city's iconic sites have not changed at all. The Eiffel Tower looks exactly the same.
However, some neighbourhoods look a little quieter. Here, Parisian women stroll down the Champs Elysee, which is still a popular place to promenade -- only today it's much, much busier.
People dressed up in suits and elegant dresses to walk around the city. This is Place de l'Opera in the 9th arrondissement.
They even dressed up when travelling. The legendary Hotel Prince de Galles Paris is still around today.
Once a haven for artists like Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Montmartre has always been a bohemian neighbourhood.
Artists sold their works in the Place du Theatre Montmartre -- today the square is a total tourist trap.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.