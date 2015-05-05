23 vintage photos of Paris in spring

Paris is one of the most romantic cities in the world — and it’s most beautiful in the springtime.

Over fifty years ago, avid traveller and amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman travelled to Paris in the springtime and documented the city.

The images of Paris in 1960 show a glamorous and romantic city that hasn’t changed all that much today.

These photos are being shared with permission from the Indiana University Archives.

It's amazing how many of the city's iconic sites have not changed at all. The Eiffel Tower looks exactly the same. As does the famous Arc de Triomphe. Notre Dame de Paris has stood in the same spot since the 1300s. Hotel de Ville, Paris's city hall, also looks exactly the same today. As does Paris's grand opera house. However, some neighbourhoods look a little quieter. Here, Parisian women stroll down the Champs Elysee, which is still a popular place to promenade -- only today it's much, much busier. Parisians stop at a newstand on Rue Marignan and Champs Elysee. People dressed up in suits and elegant dresses to walk around the city. This is Place de l'Opera in the 9th arrondissement. They even dressed up when travelling. The legendary Hotel Prince de Galles Paris is still around today. Rue du Havre was a popular shopping street. Once a haven for artists like Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Montmartre has always been a bohemian neighbourhood. There were quaint footpath cafes. Artists sold their works in the Place du Theatre Montmartre -- today the square is a total tourist trap. The neighbourhood definitely seemed a little calmer back in the '60s. You won't see any mules in Montmartre today. The Seine river, however, hasn't changed. People still like to walk along the quays. And tourists still go sightseeing on boats along the Seine. Many of the city's ancient streets, like Rue Chanoinesse, also look the same. The Haussmann-style buildings have not changed. The buildings look ancient on Rue DesCartes. As does Rue de la Montagne Ste. Geneviere. Only the cars are different.

