20 Photos Of Overcrowded Places That Will Make You Appreciate Your Space

In seeing a scrambling horde of travellers desperately trying to board a train, or a sea of colourful umbrellas blurring the line where sand meets sea, we are reminded of just how lucky we are to find room to manoeuvre.

The current world population of over 7 billion is expected to reach 9.6 billion by 2050, according to the UN.

These startling images of global landscapes capture the world’s vast population already at its most squeezed — from train stations to tower blocks to sunny beaches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.