Take a look inside Oprah's stunning new $14 million 'ski home'

Fred Prouser / REUTERS, Zillow listing Oprah Winfrey just picked up a new ski home in Telluride, Colorado.

Oprah Winfrey’s empire just got even bigger — she just picked up an 8,700-square-foot mountain home in Telluride, Colorado.

According to Zillow, she paid $14 million for the property, which previously belonged to tech executive Bob Wall.

The home has five bedrooms and is packed with smart home features.

“[Wall] can water his indoor plants from San Francisco with his iPad,” realtor T.D. Smith told Zillow when the house first came onto the market with Telluride Real Estate Corp.

Let’s take a look inside Oprah’s new mountain digs.

Oprah's new home sits on 3.25 acres in Mountain Village, near Telluride. Residents can take a one-minute ride to the ski slopes on a funicular, which reportedly cost about $240,000. Zillow listing A 35-foot-high walkway leads through the trees. Zillow listing According to the Los Angeles Times, the walkway cost about $140,000 to construct. Zillow listing Source: Los Angeles Times Last year, Oprah reportedly paid $11 million for a 60-acre tract of land nearby. Zillow listing Source: Los Angeles Times Inside, the home has large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of stone features. The previous owner, Bob Wall, spent five years designing and building the home, starting in 2001. Zillow listing In addition to his tech background, Wall is known for his large collection of African art. Zillow listing You can see more of Wall's art collection throughout the home's living areas. Zillow listing The kitchen is exceedingly modern. Zillow listing And you can get stunning mountain views from virtually every angle. Zillow listing This deck looks particularly nice. You can see the top of the guesthouse from here. Zillow listing The home has five bedrooms in total. This one has been decorated with some dramatic works of art. Zillow listing The master bath has a rather large tub. Zillow listing Another bedroom has access to the elevated walkway. Zillow listing And this one is perfect for when the whole family's in town. Zillow listing With a pool table, wet bar, and large projection screen, this room is ready for entertaining. Zillow listing There's a 56-foot-long wine cellar that's made to look like a mining shaft. Known as the 'wine mine,' it can hold 1,600 bottles. Zillow listing There's also a sauna and some workout equipment. Zillow listing This enormous hot tub just might have the best view in the house. Zillow listing

