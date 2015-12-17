Take a look inside Oprah's stunning new $14 million 'ski home'

Fred Prouser / REUTERS, Zillow listingOprah Winfrey just picked up a new ski home in Telluride, Colorado.
Oprah Winfrey’s empire just got even bigger — she just picked up an 8,700-square-foot mountain home in Telluride, Colorado.
According to Zillow, she paid $14 million for the property, which previously belonged to tech executive Bob Wall.
The home has five bedrooms and is packed with smart home features.
“[Wall] can water his indoor plants from San Francisco with his iPad,” realtor T.D. Smith told Zillow when the house first came onto the market with Telluride Real Estate Corp.
Let’s take a look inside Oprah’s new mountain digs.
Oprah's new home sits on 3.25 acres in Mountain Village, near Telluride. Residents can take a one-minute ride to the ski slopes on a funicular, which reportedly cost about $240,000.
Zillow listing
Inside, the home has large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of stone features. The previous owner, Bob Wall, spent five years designing and building the home, starting in 2001.
Zillow listing
Zillow listing
Zillow listing
Zillow listing
There's a 56-foot-long wine cellar that's made to look like a mining shaft. Known as the 'wine mine,' it can hold 1,600 bottles.
Zillow listing
