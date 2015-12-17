Take a look inside Oprah's stunning new $14 million 'ski home'

Madeline Stone
Oprah house tellurideFred Prouser / REUTERS, Zillow listingOprah Winfrey just picked up a new ski home in Telluride, Colorado.

Oprah Winfrey’s empire just got even bigger — she just picked up an 8,700-square-foot mountain home in Telluride, Colorado.

According to Zillow, she paid $14 million for the property, which previously belonged to tech executive Bob Wall.

The home has five bedrooms and is packed with smart home features.

“[Wall] can water his indoor plants from San Francisco with his iPad,” realtor T.D. Smith told Zillow when the house first came onto the market with Telluride Real Estate Corp.

Let’s take a look inside Oprah’s new mountain digs.

Oprah's new home sits on 3.25 acres in Mountain Village, near Telluride. Residents can take a one-minute ride to the ski slopes on a funicular, which reportedly cost about $240,000.

Zillow listing

A 35-foot-high walkway leads through the trees.

Zillow listing

According to the Los Angeles Times, the walkway cost about $140,000 to construct.

Zillow listing

Source: Los Angeles Times

Last year, Oprah reportedly paid $11 million for a 60-acre tract of land nearby.

Zillow listing

Source: Los Angeles Times

Inside, the home has large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of stone features. The previous owner, Bob Wall, spent five years designing and building the home, starting in 2001.

Zillow listing

In addition to his tech background, Wall is known for his large collection of African art.

Zillow listing

You can see more of Wall's art collection throughout the home's living areas.

Zillow listing

The kitchen is exceedingly modern.

Zillow listing

And you can get stunning mountain views from virtually every angle.

Zillow listing

This deck looks particularly nice. You can see the top of the guesthouse from here.

Zillow listing

The home has five bedrooms in total. This one has been decorated with some dramatic works of art.

Zillow listing

The master bath has a rather large tub.

Zillow listing

Another bedroom has access to the elevated walkway.

Zillow listing

And this one is perfect for when the whole family's in town.

Zillow listing

With a pool table, wet bar, and large projection screen, this room is ready for entertaining.

Zillow listing

There's a 56-foot-long wine cellar that's made to look like a mining shaft. Known as the 'wine mine,' it can hold 1,600 bottles.

Zillow listing

There's also a sauna and some workout equipment.

Zillow listing

This enormous hot tub just might have the best view in the house.

Zillow listing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.