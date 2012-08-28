Gorgeous Photos From Opening Day At The Hamptons' Biggest Horse Show

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

The annual Hampton Classic, one of the biggest show jumping contests in the U.S., kicked off Sunday in Bridgehampton.The weeklong event draws around 1,600 competitors from around the world, all vying for some $700,000 in prize money. It all leads up to the main event, the $250,000 FTI Grand Prix and FEI World Cup Qualifier, which takes place on the final day of competition, Sept. 2.



But the Hampton Classic is a whole lot more than just a horse show. It’s one of the biggest events on the Hamptons social calendar. And with the grand finale taking place labour Day weekend, it’s one of the last events of the summer.

Our friend Jeff Cully at East End Fine Arts Services will be sending us daily updates from the Hampton Classic, keeping an eye on everything from the competition to the fashion and shopping. Click through to see his first batch of photos from Opening Day, and check back daily for more.

