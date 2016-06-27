Here's how New York City's subway system looked over 110 years ago

Steven Tweedie
Screen Shot 2014 10 27 at 5.11.09 PMGoogle/New York Transit Museum

The New York City subway system has been around for over 110 years.

Luckily, Google has an awesome collection of images taken from the New York Transit Museum that shows off what the old subway trains looked like, beautifully highlighting what riding the subway was like back in 1904.

From wood-paneled exteriors with ceiling fans to advertisements from the early 1900s, we’ve collected our favourite photos so you can travel back in time.

Note: Google Virtual Tour provided by Black Paw Photo.

The journey begins at the subway's turnstiles, which were wooden back then.

New York Transit Museum

The New York Transit Museum was actually created in a decommissioned underground station in Brooklyn.

New York Transit Museum

Vintage signs from the time period are on the walls.

New York Transit Museum

Car 1407 features wood paneling.

Google/New York Transit Museum

The wooden 1407 car was part of the BMT fleet, which operated above ground.

Google/New York Transit Museum

Instead of AC, there were wooden ceiling fans.

Google/New York Transit Museum

Inside the subway cars are collections of advertising from the early 1900s.

Google/New York Transit Museum

Here's another view.

Google/New York Transit Museum

Directional signs may not look like this today, but you'll still see the same information, just in a new style and font.

Google/New York Transit Museum

Car 1612 C was used to transport people to the 1939 World's Fair, which promised visitors a look at 'the world of tomorrow.'

Google/New York Transit Museum

This subway car was part of the Court Street Shuttle, which was shut down on June 1, 1946.

Google/New York Transit Museum

As New York's subway system evolved, fabric seat covers were replaced by plastic.

Google/New York Transit Museum

Inside the museum, there's plenty of subway memorabilia and historical artifacts ...

Google/New York Transit Museum

... including old maps that detail the subway's web of tunnels and models of the train cars.

Google/New York Transit Museum

