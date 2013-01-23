30 Years Ago, Doha Looked Completely Different

Photo: DesertBlooms
We recently took you on a tour of pre-gangbusters Macau.Today, we’re going to visit Doha from back in the day.
With his permission, we’ve put together some amazing snapshots taken by a fellow who wished to by identified by his flickr name, DesertBlooms, who visited the Qatari capital in the ’80s.
Doha boasts the highest GDP per capita in the world — $98,000.
It wasn’t always so.
