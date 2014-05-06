9 Instagram Snapshots Of Daily Life In North Korea's Capital

Travel website Fathom is instagramming from North Korea, and they have graciously allowed us to republish some of their photos here.

Whether walking to school, taking the Metro, or picnicking in a park, these photos show that daily life in North Korea isn’t so different than life elsewhere.

Here are 9 photos from Fathom’s instagram account. We’ve included their captions here.

Statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang:

Locals reading the daily paper in the Pyongyang metro:

Local kids on their way to water a park walking past the circus in Pyongyang:

Pulling pints in the local version of a KFC:

Taesongsan Park in Pyongyang. Today is mayday holiday. There’s a folk festival going on here this morning:

Local kids playing a basketball funfair game at Taesongsan Park:

Pleasure boaters in front of the fancy part of Pyongyang:

Shooting range in Pyongyang:

East Pyongyang, a mostly residential part of the city. Shot from the Juche Tower (a 150m stone tower):

