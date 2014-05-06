9 Instagram Snapshots Of Daily Life In North Korea's Capital

Jennifer Polland

Travel website Fathom is instagramming from North Korea, and they have graciously allowed us to republish some of their photos here.

Whether walking to school, taking the Metro, or picnicking in a park, these photos show that daily life in North Korea isn’t so different than life elsewhere.

Here are 9 photos from Fathom’s instagram account. We’ve included their captions here.

Statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang:

North Korea statuesInstagram/Fathomwaytogo

Locals reading the daily paper in the Pyongyang metro:

North Korea Pyongyang MetroInstagram/Fathomwaytogo

Local kids on their way to water a park walking past the circus in Pyongyang:

Pyongyang North KoreaInstagram/fathomwaytogo

Pulling pints in the local version of a KFC:

Waitresses in North KoreaInstagram/fathomwaytogo

Taesongsan Park in Pyongyang. Today is mayday holiday. There’s a folk festival going on here this morning:

Park in North KoreaInstagram/Fathomwaytogo

Local kids playing a basketball funfair game at Taesongsan Park:

Kids playing basketball in north koreaInstagram/fathomwaytogo

Pleasure boaters in front of the fancy part of Pyongyang:

Boats in Pyongyang North KoreaInstagram/fathomwaytogo

Shooting range in Pyongyang:

Shooting range in pyongyang north koreaInstagram/fathomwaytogo

East Pyongyang, a mostly residential part of the city. Shot from the Juche Tower (a 150m stone tower):

Pyongyang North KoreaInstagram/fathomwaytogo

