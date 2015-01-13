PHOTOS: People Around The World Take The Train Without Trousers

Stefano Pozzebon
Subway Pants 20REUTERS/Jason Redmond

On Sunday, thousands of commuters faced the winter freeze for the annual No Pants Subway Ride, a yearly event organised by New York comedy group Improv Everywhere.  

As you can imagine, the event involved riding the subway without wearing your trousers (called pants in America). Here in London, the event is called No Trousers On The Tube

This year, the event took place in more than 60 different cities in 25 countries around the world

It was the 14th edition of the initiative, which was launched in 2002.

Let's start the world tour in the Czech Republic.

These Czechs know how to ride in style.

It was the first year for the initiative in Romania.

Bucharest, Romania.

Mexico had its fifth 'No Pants Subway Ride.'

People didn't put their trousers back on even when leaving the stations.

Here is New York, where it all started in 2002.

Commuters don't seem that amused anymore.

But the sight definitely raises some eyebrows.

Some people try not to look.

But it's hard not to join in.

This guy has an original costume.

This mum in Manhattan will have quite a talk with her daughter.

It's also an occasion to show of your tattoos.

It is a cheerful event.

All types of people get involved.

There were improvised gigs.

It was a good opportunity for other riders to take pictures.

This gentleman got a nice view.

This Seattle man has fun by striking a pose.

What would your granny say?

Some people doubled up.

It was definitely cold out there -- these girls are shivering.

Maybe it is time to get back on clothes.

Now See What Celebrities Wore On The Golden Globes Red Carpet »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us uk