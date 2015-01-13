PHOTOS: People Around The World Take The Train Without Trousers

On Sunday, thousands of commuters faced the winter freeze for the annual No Pants Subway Ride, a yearly event organised by New York comedy group Improv Everywhere.

As you can imagine, the event involved riding the subway without wearing your trousers (called pants in America). Here in London, the event is called No Trousers On The Tube.

This year, the event took place in more than 60 different cities in 25 countries around the world.

It was the 14th edition of the initiative, which was launched in 2002.

