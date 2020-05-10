Photos of Niko Price's eye injury are so gruesome you could mistake it for special effects makeup from a movie, and wish you'd never seen

Niko Price was beat up pretty bad in his third round doctor’s stoppage at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Price was competing in a welterweight fight against Vicente Luque in the preliminary card of an event headlined by the interim UFC lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Luque called Price an “awkward guy” to compete against in his post-fight comments, but closed the show with an overhand left so hard it floored the Floridian.

Price was sent to hospital after the loss.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This is Niko Price and Vicente Luque throwing punches at a behind-closed-doors MMA event in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Price was competitive in the fight and even won the first round on two of the three judges’ scorecards, in cards seen by Insider.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

A Luque overhand left which landed on Price’s orbital bone in the third round halted an all-out war.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The effects of Luque’s punching was telling, as Price’s face was a mess.

Photos by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Price’s injury was so serious he was taken to the hospital to assess the extent of the damage to his orbital bone.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Twitter.

Watch the punch which was the beginning of the end right here:

Source: UFC.

Or here if you’re in a different region:

Sound on for this one ???? Vicente Luque with a devastating left hook that closed Niko Price's eye up…#UFC249 | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/nzt6wIpK9L — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 10, 2020

Source: BT Sport.

Here’s the in-Octagon aftermath:

The definition of the word WARRIOR. ???? Give it up for @VicenteLuqueMMA and @NikoHybridPrice putting in a shift tonight! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/TcZ4QDEISW — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Source: UFC.

Luque called Price “awkward” to look good against but overall felt “happy with my performance.” On victory, he said: “I feel good and I had fun in there.”

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: UFC.

Read more:

An American striker produced the MMA win of the year by torturing Tony Ferguson, stopping him in the 5th round at UFC 249

The hardest-hitting heavyweight in UFC history just KO’d his UFC 249 opponent in 20 seconds. A title shot now beckons.

An American fighter just destroyed his UFC opponent with elbow strikes so brutal you’ll recoil in horror watching them at home

3 people test positive for COVID-19 ahead of UFC 249. One said he was desperate for money because his family might end up homeless.

Conor McGregor texted the UFC boss Dana White saying he’s desperate to fight on ‘Fight Island’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.