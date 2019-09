Titled

Photo: Stuck in customs

Facebook billionaire Peter Thiel is making huge investments in New Zealand.We wondered why, and asked him if he’s trying to establish some sort of libertarian entrepreneurs’ utopia beside Australia.



Thiel answered in an email: “New Zealand is already utopia.”

